Trupanion Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“The team’s ability to deploy capital at strong estimated internal rates of return continues to impress. This is illustrated by our record third quarter new subscription pet growth, which was led by the veterinary channel,” said Darryl Rawlings, founder and chief executive officer of Trupanion.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Total revenue was $233.8 million, an increase of 29% compared to the third quarter of 2021.
  • Total enrolled pets (including pets from our other business segment) was 1,439,605 at September 30, 2022, an increase of 30% over the third quarter of 2021.
  • Subscription business revenue was $152.4 million, an increase of 20% compared to the third quarter of 2021 (21% on a constant currency basis).
  • Subscription enrolled pets was 808,077 at September 30, 2022, an increase of 19% over the third quarter of 2021.
  • Net loss was $(12.9) million, or $(0.32) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(6.8) million, or $(0.17) per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021. Net loss per share is inclusive of share-based compensation expense per share of $0.20 and $0.16 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $(0.9) million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Operating cash flow was $(2.3) million and free cash flow was $(6.4) million in the third quarter of 2022. This compared to operating cash flow of $6.2 million and free cash flow of $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2021.

First Nine Months 2022 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Total revenue was $659.2 million, an increase of 31% compared to the first nine months of 2021.
  • Subscription business revenue was $438.0 million, an increase of 21% compared to the first nine months of 2021 (22% on a constant currency basis).
  • Net loss was $(35.4) million, or $(0.87) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(28.5) million, or $(0.71) per basic and diluted share, in the first nine months of 2021. Net loss per share is inclusive of share-based compensation expense per share of $0.59 and $0.53 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $(1.4) million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million in the first nine months of 2021.
  • Operating cash flow was $(9.0) million and free cash flow was $(20.6) million in the first nine months of 2022. This compared to operating cash flow of $2.3 million and free cash flow of $(6.2) million in the first nine months of 2021.

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/10fed8d5-9e31-4791-9a18-80a3b77cc93c

Conference Call
Trupanion’s management will host a conference call today to review its third quarter 2022 results. The call is scheduled to begin shortly after 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at http://investors.trupanion.com and will be archived online for 3 months upon completion of the conference call. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-800-753-6150 (United States) or 1-212-231-2903 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available after the completion of the call, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 22020781.

About Trupanion
Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Puerto Rico and Australia with over 800,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to continue to grow its enrollments and revenue, and otherwise execute its business plan. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the ability to achieve or maintain profitability and/or appropriate levels of cash flow in future periods; the ability to keep growing our membership base and revenue; the accuracy of assumptions used in determining appropriate member acquisition expenditures; the severity and frequency of claims; the ability to maintain high retention rates; the accuracy of assumptions used in pricing medical plan subscriptions and the ability to accurately estimate the impact of new products or offerings on claims frequency; actual claims expense exceeding estimates; regulatory and other constraints on the ability to institute, or the decision to otherwise delay, pricing modifications in response to changes in actual or estimated claims expense; the effectiveness and statutory or regulatory compliance of our Territory Partner model and of our Territory Partners, veterinarians and other third parties in recommending medical plan subscriptions to potential members; the ability to retain existing Territory Partners and increase the number of Territory Partners and active hospitals; compliance by us and those referring us members with laws and regulations that apply to our business, including the sale of a pet medical plan; the ability to maintain the security of our data; fluctuations in the Canadian currency exchange rate; the ability to protect our proprietary and member information; the ability to maintain our culture and team; the ability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital; our ability to implement and maintain effective controls, including over financial reporting; the ability to protect and enforce Trupanion’s intellectual property rights; the ability to successfully implement our alliance with Aflac; the ability to continue key contractual relationships with third parties; third-party claims including litigation and regulatory actions; the ability to recognize benefits from investments in new solutions and enhancements to Trupanion’s technology platform and website; and our ability to retain key personnel.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to, Trupanion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system at www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at http://investors.trupanion.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Trupanion’s stated results may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry as other companies in its industry may calculate or use non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Trupanion’s reported financial results. The presentation and utilization of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Trupanion urges its investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in its consolidated financial statements, and not to rely on any single financial or operating measure to evaluate its business. These reconciliations are included below and on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Trupanion believes that providing various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Trupanion offsets new pet acquisition expense with sign-up fee revenue in the calculation of net acquisition cost because it collects sign-up fee revenue from new members at the time of enrollment and considers it to be an offset to a portion of Trupanion’s new pet acquisition expense. Trupanion believes this allows it to calculate and present financial measures in a consistent manner across periods. Trupanion’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and the related financial measures derived from them are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating operating results over different periods of time.

Trupanion, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share data)
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021
  (unaudited)
Revenue:              
Subscription business $ 152,401     $ 127,077     $ 438,048     $ 360,742  
Other business   81,359       54,590       221,122       143,870  
Total revenue   233,760       181,667       659,170       504,612  
Cost of revenue:              
Subscription business(1)   128,158       103,754       365,861       299,037  
Other business   75,543       49,747       204,773       131,764  
Total cost of revenue(2)   203,701       153,501       570,634       430,801  
Operating expenses:              
Technology and development(1)   6,553       4,391       18,178       12,201  
General and administrative(1)   10,314       8,246       28,907       22,897  
New pet acquisition expense(1)   22,434       19,708       67,043       58,802  
Depreciation and amortization   2,600       2,944       8,024       9,195  
Total operating expenses   41,901       35,289       122,152       103,095  
Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture   (57 )     (69 )     (168 )     (149 )
Operating loss   (11,899 )     (7,192 )     (33,784 )     (29,433 )
Interest expense   1,408             2,680       1  
Other income, net   (889 )     (61 )     (1,568 )     (222 )
Loss before income taxes   (12,418 )     (7,131 )     (34,896 )     (29,212 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   496       (312 )     491       (724 )
Net loss $ (12,914 )   $ (6,819 )   $ (35,387 )   $ (28,488 )
               
Net loss per share:              
Basic and diluted $ (0.32 )   $ (0.17 )   $ (0.87 )   $ (0.71 )
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:              
Basic and diluted   40,799,819       40,283,818       40,707,677       40,044,518  
               
(1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
 Three Months Ended September 30,
   Nine Months Ended September 30,
 
  2022   2021   2022   2021
Cost of revenue $ 1,472     $ 1,311     $ 5,138     $ 5,769  
Technology and development   1,184       749       3,193       2,213  
General and administrative   3,792       2,271       9,281       6,412  
New pet acquisition expense   2,195       2,112       7,214       7,024  
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 8,643     $ 6,443     $ 24,826     $ 21,418  
               
(2)The breakout of cost of revenue between veterinary invoice expense and other cost of revenue is as follows:
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021
Veterinary invoice expense $ 171,112     $ 125,058     $ 473,654     $ 353,210  
Other cost of revenue   32,589       28,443       96,980       77,591  
Total cost of revenue $ 203,701     $ 153,501     $ 570,634     $ 430,801  


Trupanion, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
  September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
  (unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 85,506     $ 87,400  
Short-term investments   97,438       126,012  
Accounts and other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $384 at September 30, 2022 and $342 at December 31, 2021   224,082       165,217  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   14,802       12,325  
Total current assets   421,828       390,954  
Restricted cash   13,477       13,469  
Long-term investments, at fair value   55,119       7,061  
Property and equipment, net   87,066       77,950  
Intangible assets, net   19,327       22,663  
Other long-term assets   21,553       17,776  
Goodwill   29,526       32,709  
Total assets $ 647,896     $ 562,582  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 7,627     $ 8,952  
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities   31,112       28,162  
Reserve for veterinary invoices   39,542       39,671  
Deferred revenue   202,504       146,911  
Long-term debt - current portion   600        
Total current liabilities   281,385       223,696  
Long-term debt   53,560        
Deferred tax liabilities   2,601       2,827  
Other liabilities   4,612       3,859  
Total liabilities   342,158       230,382  
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 41,901,548 and 40,873,362 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022; 41,408,350 and 40,475,185 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021          
Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding          
Additional paid-in capital   490,566       466,792  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (6,017 )     3,077  
Accumulated deficit   (162,277 )     (126,890 )
Treasury stock, at cost: 1,028,186 shares at September 30, 2022 and 933,165 shares at December 31, 2021   (16,534 )     (10,779 )
Total stockholders’ equity   305,738       332,200  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 647,896     $ 562,582  


Trupanion, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021
  (unaudited)
Operating activities              
Net loss $ (12,914 )   $ (6,819 )   $ (35,387 )   $ (28,488 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   2,600       2,944       8,024       9,195  
Stock-based compensation expense   8,643       6,443       24,826       21,418  
Other, net   102       (386 )     28       (931 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Accounts and other receivables   (19,821 )     (17,977 )     (58,948 )     (58,773 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (1,599 )     170       (4,420 )     (1,922 )
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities   45       5,225       748       4,353  
Reserve for veterinary invoices   3,061       2,984       63       9,854  
Deferred revenue   17,584       13,640       56,047       47,596  
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   (2,299 )     6,224       (9,019 )     2,302  
Investing activities              
Purchases of investment securities   (78,292 )     (18,915 )     (125,660 )     (62,288 )
Maturities of investment securities   73,280       8,486       104,492       39,066  
Cash paid in business acquisition, net of cash acquired   (2,755 )           (2,755 )      
Purchases of property and equipment   (4,131 )     (2,767 )     (11,610 )     (8,537 )
Other   71       25       (1,431 )     (48 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (11,827 )     (13,171 )     (36,964 )     (31,807 )
Financing activities              
Proceeds from debt financing, net of financing fees   (119 )           54,312        
Repayments of debt   (150 )           (300 )      
Repurchases of common stock   (4 )           (5,755 )      
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   413       698       1,584       3,056  
Shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding   (850 )     (979 )     (3,780 )     (3,730 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (710 )     (281 )     46,061       (674 )
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, net   (1,268 )     (461 )     (1,964 )     (53 )
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   (16,104 )     (7,689 )     (1,886 )     (30,232 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period   115,087       123,654       100,869       146,197  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 98,983     $ 115,965     $ 98,983     $ 115,965  


The following tables set forth our key operating metrics:
                               
  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		                        
  2022
   2021
                        
Total Business:                              
Total pets enrolled (at period end)   1,439,605       1,104,376                          
Subscription Business:                              
Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end)   808,077       676,463                          
Monthly average revenue per pet $ 64.09     $ 63.43                          
Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 673     $ 697                          
Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 291     $ 281                          
Average monthly retention   98.71 %     98.72 %                        
                               
                               
  Three Months Ended
  Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022		   Mar. 31,
2022		   Dec. 31,
2021		   Sept. 30,
2021		   Jun. 30,
2021		   Mar. 31,
2021		   Dec. 31,
2020
Total Business:                              
Total pets enrolled (at period end)   1,439,605       1,348,145       1,267,253       1,176,778       1,104,376       1,024,226       943,854       862,928  
Subscription Business:                              
Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end)   808,077       770,318       736,691       704,333       676,463       643,395       609,835       577,957  
Monthly average revenue per pet $ 63.80     $ 64.26     $ 64.21     $ 63.89     $ 63.60     $ 63.69     $ 62.97     $ 62.03  
Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 673     $ 713     $ 730     $ 717     $ 697     $ 681     $ 684     $ 653  
Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 268     $ 309     $ 301     $ 306     $ 280     $ 284     $ 279     $ 272  
Average monthly retention   98.71 %     98.74 %     98.75 %     98.74 %     98.72 %     98.72 %     98.73 %     98.71 %


The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands):
               
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2022
   2021
   2022
   2021
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (2,299 )   $ 6,224     $ (9,019 )   $ 2,302  
Purchases of property and equipment   (4,131 )     (2,767 )     (11,610 )     (8,537 )
Free cash flow $ (6,430 )   $ 3,457     $ (20,629 )   $ (6,235 )


The following table reflects the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures (in thousands except percentages):
    Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2022   2021   2022   2021
Veterinary invoice expense   $ 171,112     $ 125,058     $ 473,654     $ 353,210  
Less:                
Stock-based compensation expense1     (960 )     (769 )     (3,155 )     (3,740 )
Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices     (58,197 )     (34,432 )     (152,911 )     (91,605 )
Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices (non-GAAP)   $ 111,955     $ 89,857     $ 317,588     $ 257,865  
% of subscription revenue     73.5 %     70.7 %     72.5 %     71.5 %
                 
Other cost of revenue   $ 32,589     $ 28,443     $ 96,980     $ 77,591  
Less:                
Stock-based compensation expense1     (433 )     (542 )     (1,818 )     (2,029 )
Other business variable expenses     (17,346 )     (15,315 )     (51,862 )     (40,159 )
Subscription variable expenses (non-GAAP)   $ 14,810     $ 12,586     $ 43,300     $ 35,403  
% of subscription revenue     9.7 %     9.9 %     9.9 %     9.8 %
                 
Technology and development expense   $ 6,553     $ 4,391     $ 18,178     $ 12,201  
General and administrative expense     10,314       8,246       28,907       22,897  
Less:                
Stock-based compensation expense1     (4,805 )     (3,020 )     (12,116 )     (8,625 )
Business combination transaction costs     (179 )           (179 )     (82 )
Development expenses2     (2,435 )     (919 )     (5,705 )     (2,861 )
Fixed expenses (non-GAAP)   $ 9,448     $ 8,698     $ 29,085     $ 23,530  
% of total revenue     4.0 %     4.8 %     4.4 %     4.7 %
                 
New pet acquisition expense   $ 22,434     $ 19,708     $ 67,043     $ 58,802  
Less:                
Stock-based compensation expense1     (2,108 )     (2,112 )     (7,037 )     (7,024 )
Other business pet acquisition expense     (181 )     (134 )     (476 )     (423 )
Subscription acquisition cost (non-GAAP)   $ 20,145     $ 17,462     $ 59,530     $ 51,355  
% of subscription revenue     13.2 %     13.7 %     13.6 %     14.2 %
                 
1Trupanion employees may elect to take restricted stock units in lieu of cash payment for their bonuses. We account for such expense as stock-based compensation according to GAAP, but we do not include it in any non-GAAP adjustments. Stock-based compensation associated with bonuses was approximately $0.3 million and $0.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively.
2As we enter the next phase of our growth, we expect to invest in initiatives that are pre-revenue, including adding new products and international expansion. These development expenses are costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant. We view these activities as uses of our adjusted operating income separate from pet acquisition spend.


The following tables reflect the reconciliation of new pet acquisition expense, previously called "sales and marketing", to acquisition cost and net acquisition cost (in thousands):
                               
  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		                        
  2022
   2021
                        
New pet acquisition expense $ 67,043     $ 58,802                          
Excluding:                              
Stock-based compensation expense   (7,037 )     (7,024 )                        
Acquisition cost   60,006       51,778                          
Net of:                              
Sign-up fee revenue   (3,793 )     (3,792 )                        
Other business segment pet acquisition expense   (476 )     (423 )                        
Net acquisition cost $ 55,737     $ 47,563                          
                               
  Three Months Ended
  Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022		   Mar. 31,
2022		   Dec. 31,
2021		   Sept. 30,
2021		   Jun. 30,
2021		   Mar. 31,
2021		   Dec. 31,
2020
New pet acquisition expense $ 22,434     $ 22,982     $ 21,627     $ 19,845     $ 19,708     $ 19,390     $ 19,704     $ 14,809  
Excluding:                              
Stock-based compensation expense   (2,108 )     (2,601 )     (2,328 )     (2,136 )     (2,112 )     (2,181 )     (2,731 )   $ (801 )
Acquisition cost   20,326       20,381       19,299       17,709       17,596       17,209       16,973     $ 14,008  
Net of:                              
Sign-up fee revenue   (1,339 )     (1,252 )     (1,202 )     (1,162 )     (1,268 )     (1,260 )     (1,264 )   $ (919 )
Other business segment pet acquisition expense   (181 )     (186 )     (109 )     (76 )     (134 )     (118 )     (171 )   $ (201 )
Net acquisition cost $ 18,806     $ 18,943     $ 17,988     $ 16,471     $ 16,194     $ 15,831     $ 15,538     $ 12,888  


The following tables reflect the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) (in thousands):
                               
  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		                        
  2022
   2021
                        
Net loss $ (35,387 )   $ (28,488 )                        
Excluding:                              
Stock-based compensation expense   24,125       21,418                          
Depreciation and amortization expense   8,024       9,195                          
Interest income   (1,412 )     (257 )                        
Interest expense   2,680       1                          
Other non-operating expenses   (1 )     2                          
Income tax expense (benefit)   491       (724 )                        
Business combination transaction costs   179       82                          
(Gain) loss from equity method investment   (131 )     6                          
Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,432 )   $ 1,235                          
                               
  Three Months Ended
  Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022		   Mar. 31,
2022		   Dec. 31,
2021		   Sept. 30,
2021		   Jun. 30,
2021		   Mar. 31,
2021		   Dec. 31,
2020
Net loss $ (12,914 )   $ (13,618 )   $ (8,855 )   $ (7,042 )   $ (6,819 )   $ (9,221 )   $ (12,448 )   $ (3,502 )
Excluding:                              
Stock-based compensation expense   8,306       8,462       7,358       6,808       6,443       6,527       8,448       2,602  
Depreciation and amortization expense   2,600       2,707       2,717       2,770       2,944       3,158       3,093       2,301  
Interest income   (1,018 )     (297 )     (97 )     (80 )     (85 )     (84 )     (88 )     (83 )
Interest expense   1,408       1,193       79       9             3       (2 )     337  
Other non-operating expenses         (1 )                 (1 )     3             1  
Income tax expense (benefit)   496       19       (24 )     1,034       (312 )     (195 )     (217 )     44  
Business combination transaction costs   179                                     82       522  
(Gain) loss from equity method investment         (131 )                       6              
Adjusted EBITDA $ (943 )   $ (1,666 )   $ 1,178     $ 3,499     $ 2,170     $ 197     $ (1,132 )   $ 2,222  

Contacts:

Investors:
Laura Bainbridge, Vice President, Corporate Communications
Investor.Relations@trupanion.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Trupanion Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

