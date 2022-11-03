The Joint Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
/EIN News/ -- - Grew Revenue 27%, System-wide Sales 18%, and System-wide Comp Sales 6% vs. Q3 2021 -
- Opened 38 Clinics, Up from 33 in Q3 2021
- Surpassed 800 Clinic Milestone, Closing Q3 2022 with 805 Clinics,
Including 115 Company-Owned or Managed Clinics -
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), a national operator, manager, and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Financial Highlights: Q3 2022 Compared to Q3 2021
- Grew revenue 27% to $26.6 million.
- Recorded operating income of $500,000, compared to $1.3 million.
- Reported net income of $491,000, compared to $1.9 million.
- Increased system-wide sales1 by 18%, to $110.4 million.
- Reported system-wide comp sales2 of 6%.
- Reported Adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million, compared to $3.3 million.
“During the third quarter of 2022, clinic openings were exceptionally strong, with new clinics continuing to perform well, resulting in our achieving the 800th clinic opening during the quarter. Our system-wide sales grew 18% to $110.4 million, despite this macroeconomic environment,” said Peter D. Holt, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Joint Corp. “The market for chiropractic care continues to increase and is now estimated to be $19.5 billion. To capture this increasing growth opportunity, we remain focused on key initiatives. We are implementing programs to attract new patients, franchise prospects, and the talent needed to staff our clinics and grow our footprint. To increase the pace of our buildout, we are penetrating underdeveloped and new markets. Overall, we are prioritizing optimizing clinic performance to support growth, profitability and lifetime patient value. Together with our robust underlying business model, we are driving long-term value for all stakeholders, including patients, team members, franchisees, regional developers and investors.”
Operating Highlights
- Increased total clinics to 805 at September 30, 2022, 690 franchised and 115 company-owned or managed, up from 769 at June 30, 2022.
- Opened 33 new franchised clinics in Q3 2022, compared to 28 in Q3 2021.
- Opened five greenfield clinics in Q3 2022, equal to five opened in Q3 2021.
- Acquired four previously franchised clinics and sold one corporate clinic to a franchisee in Q3 2022, compared to no acquired or sold clinics in Q3 2021.
- Closed two franchised clinics in Q3 2022, compared to none in Q3 2021.
- Sold 12 franchise licenses in Q3 2022, compared to 44 in Q3 2021.
- Subsequent to quarter end,
- Reacquired the regional developer (RD) territory rights for the Philadelphia market.
- Acquired two previously franchised clinics and sold one corporate clinic to a franchisee.
- Opened two greenfield clinics.
Financial Results: Third Quarter 2022 Compared to Third Quarter 2021
Revenue was $26.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $21.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase reflects a greater number of franchised and corporate clinics and continued organic growth. Cost of revenue was $2.5 million, compared to $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, reflecting the increased number of franchised clinics, as well as higher RD royalties and commissions.
Selling and marketing expenses were $3.5 million, up 23%, driven by the increase in the advertising expenses from the larger number of franchised and company-owned or managed clinics. Depreciation and amortization expenses increased for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the depreciation and amortization expenses associated with our continued greenfield development and acquired clinics.
General and administrative expenses were $17.8 million, compared to $12.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, reflecting increases in costs to support clinic growth and in payroll to remain competitive in the tight labor market.
Operating income was $500,000, compared to $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. Income tax benefit was $16,000, compared to a benefit of $614,000 in the third quarter of 2021. Net income was $491,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to $1.9 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA was $3.1 million, compared to $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, as EBITDA before acquisition-related expenses, bargain purchase gain, net (gain)/loss on disposition or impairment, and stock-based compensation expenses. The company defines EBITDA as net income/(loss) before net interest, tax expense, depreciation, and amortization expenses.
Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30: 2022 Compared to 2021
Revenue was $74.1 million in the first nine months of 2022, compared to $58.8 million in the first nine months of 2021. Net income was $630,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $6.9 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $7.5 million, compared to $10.5 million in the first nine months of 2021.
Balance Sheet Liquidity
Unrestricted cash was $10.3 million at September 30,2022, compared to $19.5 million at December 31, 2021. During the first nine months of 2022, investing activities of $14.9 million consisted of the acquisition of RD territory rights, clinic acquisitions, and greenfield developments, which were partially offset by $5.7 million provided by operating activities, caused the majority of the decrease in unrestricted cash.
2022 Guidance
For 2022, management modified financial guidance and reiterated guidance related to clinics.
- Revenue is now expected to be between $100.0 million and $102.0 million, compared to guidance of $98.0 million to $102.0 million on August 4, 2022. Revenue for 2021 was $80.9 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be between $11.5 million and $12.5 million, compared to guidance of $12.0 million to $14 million on August 4, 2022. 2021 Adjusted EBITDA was $12.6 million.
- Franchised clinic openings are expected to be between 110 and 130, compared to 110 in 2021.
- Company-owned or managed clinic increases, through a combination of both greenfields and buybacks, are expected to be between 30 and 40; compared to 32 added in 2021.
Conference Call
The Joint Corp. management will host a conference call at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 3, 2022 to discuss the third quarter 2022 financial results. Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing (866) 652-5200 or (412) 317-6060 approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time.
The accompanying slide presentation will be in the IR section of the website under Presentations and in Events. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the IR section of the company’s website at https://ir.thejoint.com/events. An audio replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call for one week. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088 and entering conference ID 4869368.
Commonly Discussed Performance Metrics
This release includes a presentation of commonly discussed performance metrics. System-wide sales include revenues at all clinics, whether operated by the company or by franchisees. While franchised sales are not recorded as revenues by the company, management believes the information is important in understanding the company’s financial performance, because these sales are the basis on which the company calculates and records royalty fees and are indicative of the financial health of the franchisee base. Comp sales include the revenues from both company-owned or managed clinics and franchised clinics that in each case have been open at least 13 full months and exclude any clinics that have closed.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This release also includes a presentation of non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because they are important measures used by management to assess financial performance, as management believes they provide a more transparent view of the company’s underlying operating performance and operating trends. Reconciliation of net income/(loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in a table below. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before acquisition-related expenses, bargain purchase gain, net (gain)/loss on disposition or impairment, and stock-based compensation expenses. The company defines EBITDA as net income/(loss) before net interest, tax expense, depreciation, and amortization expenses.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered alternatives to net income or cash flows from operations, as determined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used as measures of financial performance and the ability to meet debt service requirements, they are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the methods of calculation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be reviewed in conjunction with the company’s financial statements filed with the SEC.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements about future events and expectations that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of industry trends, our future financial and operating performance and our growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations of future results we express or imply in any forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could contribute to these differences include, but are not limited to, the continuing impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the economy and our operations (including temporary clinic closures, shortened business hours and reduced patient demand), inflation, exacerbated by COVID-19 and the current war in Ukraine, our failure to develop or acquire company-owned or managed clinics as rapidly as we intend, our failure to profitably operate company-owned or managed clinics, our inability to identify and recruit enough qualified chiropractors and other personnel to staff our clinics, due in part to the nationwide labor shortage, short-selling strategies and negative opinions posted on the internet which could drive down the market price of our common stock and result in class action lawsuits, our failure to remediate the current or future material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting, which could negatively impact our ability to accurately report our financial results, prevent fraud, or maintain investor confidence, and other factors described in our filings with the SEC, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on March 14, 2022 and subsequently-filed current and quarterly reports. Words such as, "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "estimates," "expects," "goal," "objectives," "intends," "may," "opportunity," "plans," "potential," "near-term," "long-term," "projections," "assumptions," "projects," "guidance," "forecasts," "outlook," "target," "trends," "should," "could," "would," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We qualify any forward-looking statements entirely by these cautionary factors. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.
Management has disclosed in our Form 10-K that our management concluded that our internal controls over financial reporting were not effective as of December 31, 2021, and our auditors expressed an adverse opinion on the Company’s internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2021, due to a material weakness. The details of this material weakness were provided in our 10-K filing. We have undertaken remediation measures to address the material weakness, which we expect will be completed prior to the end of fiscal year 2022.
About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)
The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation’s largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 750 locations nationwide and nearly 11 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Ranked number one on Forbes’ 2022 America's Best Small Companies list, number three on Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list and consistently named to Franchise Times “Top 400+ Franchises” and Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500®” lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail.
For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.
Business Structure
The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.
– Financial Tables Follow –
THE JOINT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
|
September 30,
2022
|
December 31,
2021
|ASSETS
|(unaudited)
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|10,272,112
|$
|19,526,119
|Restricted cash
|696,030
|386,219
|Accounts receivable, net
|3,945,046
|3,700,810
|Deferred franchise and regional development costs, current portion
|1,032,930
|994,587
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,732,467
|2,281,765
|Assets held for sale
|243,387
|—
|Total current assets
|18,921,972
|26,889,500
|Property and equipment, net
|16,210,051
|14,388,946
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|19,046,081
|18,425,914
|Deferred franchise and regional development costs, net of current portion
|5,621,297
|5,505,420
|Intangible assets, net
|10,162,506
|5,403,390
|Goodwill
|8,493,407
|5,085,203
|Deferred tax assets
|9,115,231
|9,188,634
|Deposits and other assets
|720,853
|567,202
|Total assets
|$
|88,291,398
|$
|85,454,209
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,982,237
|$
|1,705,568
|Accrued expenses
|1,555,992
|1,809,460
|Co-op funds liability
|696,030
|386,219
|Payroll liabilities ($0.8 million and $0.4 million attributable to VIE)
|2,788,058
|3,906,317
|Operating lease liability, current portion
|4,969,470
|4,613,843
|Finance lease liability, current portion
|24,175
|49,855
|Deferred franchise and regional developer fee revenue, current portion
|2,974,993
|3,191,892
|Deferred revenue from company clinics ($3.7 million and $3.5 million attributable to VIE)
|5,900,964
|5,235,745
|Other current liabilities
|522,500
|539,500
|Liabilities to be disposed of
|223,287
|—
|Total current liabilities
|21,637,706
|21,438,399
|Operating lease liability, net of current portion
|17,427,096
|16,872,093
|Finance lease liability, net of current portion
|69,713
|87,939
|Debt under the Credit Agreement
|2,000,000
|2,000,000
|Deferred franchise and regional developer fee revenue, net of current portion
|15,604,180
|15,458,921
|Other liabilities
|27,230
|27,230
|Total liabilities
|56,765,925
|55,884,582
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)
|Stockholders' equity:
|Series A preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized, 0 issued and outstanding, as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, 14,561,545 shares issued and 14,529,679 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 14,451,355 shares issued and 14,419,712 outstanding as of December 31, 2021
|14,561
|14,450
|Additional paid-in capital
|45,231,637
|43,900,157
|Treasury stock 31,866 shares as of September 30, 2022 and 31,643 shares as of December 31, 2021, at cost
|(856,642
|)
|(850,838
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(12,889,083
|)
|(13,519,142
|)
|Total The Joint Corp. stockholders' equity
|31,500,473
|29,544,627
|Non-controlling Interest
|25,000
|25,000
|Total equity
|31,525,473
|29,569,627
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|88,291,398
|$
|85,454,209
THE JOINT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Revenues:
|Revenues from company-owned or managed clinics
|$
|15,836,327
|$
|11,634,009
|$
|42,936,298
|$
|32,537,942
|Royalty fees
|6,604,653
|5,714,637
|19,024,799
|15,816,500
|Franchise fees
|642,405
|648,598
|1,970,256
|1,967,680
|Advertising fund revenue
|1,881,367
|1,627,693
|5,417,840
|4,521,342
|Software fees
|1,109,753
|840,969
|3,166,732
|2,387,543
|Regional developer fees
|153,181
|209,651
|524,923
|642,041
|Other revenues
|375,314
|316,064
|1,058,008
|885,335
|Total revenues
|26,603,000
|20,991,621
|74,098,856
|58,758,383
|Cost of revenues:
|Franchise and regional development cost of revenues
|2,141,945
|1,907,874
|6,219,646
|5,319,278
|IT cost of revenues
|348,331
|392,248
|1,010,446
|784,698
|Total cost of revenues
|2,490,276
|2,300,122
|7,230,092
|6,103,976
|Selling and marketing expenses
|3,539,287
|2,881,575
|10,666,500
|8,503,617
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,011,768
|1,662,255
|5,341,420
|4,275,140
|General and administrative expenses
|17,796,806
|12,812,331
|49,703,451
|34,513,378
|Total selling, general and administrative expenses
|23,347,861
|17,356,161
|65,711,371
|47,292,135
|Net loss (gain) on disposition or impairment
|264,391
|(3,540
|)
|360,140
|16,967
|Income from operations
|500,472
|1,338,878
|797,253
|5,345,305
|Other expense, net
|(25,235
|)
|(16,139
|)
|(60,668
|)
|(54,050
|)
|Income before income tax (benefit) expense
|475,237
|1,322,739
|736,585
|5,291,255
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(15,876
|)
|(614,356
|)
|106,527
|(1,644,496
|)
|Net income
|$
|491,113
|$
|1,937,095
|$
|630,058
|$
|6,935,751
|Earnings per share:
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.49
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.46
|Basic weighted average shares
|14,512,856
|14,388,905
|14,474,323
|14,286,818
|Diluted weighted average shares
|14,829,629
|14,970,328
|14,878,050
|14,931,759
THE JOINT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2022
|2021
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|630,058
|$
|6,935,751
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,341,420
|4,275,140
|Net loss on disposition or impairment
|360,140
|109,871
|Net franchise fees recognized upon termination of franchise agreements
|(15,218
|)
|(98,196
|)
|Deferred income taxes
|73,403
|(1,909,241
|)
|Stock based compensation expense
|969,562
|826,908
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|Accounts receivable
|(244,236
|)
|(1,069,864
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(450,702
|)
|13,079
|Deferred franchise costs
|(186,618
|)
|(1,245,049
|)
|Deposits and other assets
|(153,651
|)
|(95,176
|)
|Accounts payable
|50,702
|(49,415
|)
|Accrued expenses
|(571,447
|)
|164,866
|Payroll liabilities
|(1,118,259
|)
|1,329,785
|Deferred revenue
|636,470
|2,410,202
|Other liabilities
|360,791
|852,926
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|5,682,415
|12,451,587
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Acquisition of AZ clinics
|(6,861,256
|)
|(1,925,000
|)
|Acquisition of NC clinics
|(1,105,000
|)
|(2,568,028
|)
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(4,322,673
|)
|(5,382,857
|)
|Reacquisition and termination of regional developer rights
|(2,650,000
|)
|(1,388,700
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(14,938,929
|)
|(11,264,585
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Payments of finance lease obligation
|(43,907
|)
|(59,285
|)
|Purchases of treasury stock under employee stock plans
|(5,804
|)
|(707,728
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|362,029
|1,480,634
|Repayment of debt under the Paycheck Protection Program
|—
|(2,727,970
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|312,318
|(2,014,349
|)
|Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(8,944,196
|)
|(827,347
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|19,912,338
|20,819,629
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|10,968,142
|$
|19,992,282
|Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
|
September 30,
2022
|
September 30,
2021
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|10,272,112
|$
|19,542,685
|Restricted cash
|696,030
|449,597
|$
|10,968,142
|$
|19,992,282
THE JOINT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATES
RECONCILIATION FOR GAAP TO NON-GAAP
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Non-GAAP Financial Data:
|Net income
|$
|491,113
|$
|1,937,095
|$
|630,058
|$
|6,935,751
|Net interest expense
|25,235
|16,139
|60,668
|54,050
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|2,011,768
|1,662,255
|5,341,420
|4,275,140
|Tax (benefit) expense
|(15,876
|)
|(614,356
|)
|106,527
|(1,644,496
|)
|EBITDA
|2,512,240
|3,001,133
|6,138,673
|9,620,445
|Stock compensation expense
|305,815
|296,850
|969,562
|826,908
|Acquisition related expenses
|46,712
|3,000
|78,298
|48,346
|Loss (gain) on disposition or impairment
|264,391
|(3,540
|)
|360,140
|16,967
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|3,129,158
|$
|3,297,443
|$
|7,546,673
|$
|10,512,666
1 System-wide sales include revenues at all clinics, whether operated or managed by the company or by franchisees. While franchised sales are not recorded as revenues by the company, management believes the information is important in understanding the company’s financial performance, because these revenues are the basis on which the company calculates and records royalty fees and are indicative of the financial health of the franchisee base.
2 Comp sales include the revenues from both company-owned or managed clinics and franchised clinics that in each case have been open at least 13 full months and exclude any clinics that have closed.