Xometry To Participate In RBC Capital Markets 2022 Technology, Internet, Media And Telecommunications Conference

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), the global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced that CEO Randy Altschuler and CFO Jim Rallo will attend and present at the RBC Capital Markets 2022 Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference.



A webcast of the presentation will be accessible within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.

About Xometry

Xometry (XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry’s digital marketplace gives manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business while also making it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity and create locally resilient supply chains. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

