Global-e to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2022 on November 16, 2022

/EIN News/ -- PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE) the global leader of Direct-To-Consumer cross border e-commerce enablement, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after market close on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Global-e will host a conference call to review its financial results and outlook.

Date: Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
United States/Canada Toll Free: 1-877-704-4453
International Toll: +1-201-389-0920
Conference ID: 13734242

A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Global-e’s website at: https://investors.global-e.com/news-events/events-presentations

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Global-E Online Ltd.
Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The chosen partner of hundreds of brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: www.global-e.com

Investor Contact:
Erica Mannion or Mike Funari
Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
IR@global-e.com
+1 617-542-6180

Press Contact:
Garrett Krivicich
Headline Media
Globale@headline.media
+1 786-233-7684


