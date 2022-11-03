SPX Introduces Fifth Annual Sustainability Report

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) announced today that it has released its fifth annual sustainability report with data covering 2021. The report is available on the company’s website at (https://www.spx.com/our-company/esg-reporting/).

Gene Lowe, President and CEO of SPX commented, “I am pleased to share another year of progress in our ESG efforts, reflecting our commitment to a strong sustainability culture and a journey of continuous improvement. This report is our most comprehensive to date, and provides numerous examples of our progress on sustainability initiatives during 2021 and year-to-date 2022, including new disclosures about our people and the results of our updated materiality assessment.”  

Mr. Lowe continued, “We are very excited about our opportunities to continue to grow with a focus on sustainability. We believe SPX is well positioned to thrive in a world where Paris Climate Agreement targets are realized; and, we look forward to continuing to deliver impactful and innovative infrastructure solutions that enable a safer, more inclusive, and sustainable world.”

About SPX Technologies, Inc.: SPX Technologies, Inc. is a diversified, global supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Technologies, Inc. has more than 3,100 employees in 15 countries. SPX Technologies, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SPXC.” For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

