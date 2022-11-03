Maven Collective Marketing Wins Gold Davey Award for Best Professional Services Website

Maven Collective Marketing - B2B Marketing Agency - Gold Davey Award Winner

Maven Collective Marketing announces gold win at 18th Annual Davey Awards for their work on EFOQUS' ‘Exhale Deeply, Achieve More’ Professional Services website.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maven Collective Marketing won a prestigious Gold Award for their work creating the EFOQUS’ website (www.efoqus.ca) at the 18th annual Davey Awards, which exclusively honors the finest creative work from the best firms, agencies, and companies worldwide.

EFOQUS, a Microsoft Partner specializing in the deployment and systems integration of Dynamics 365 Business Central, is a modern technology partner that delivers reliable Dynamics 365 Business Central apps, services and solutions to extend the existing functionality of the enterprise resource platform (ERP).

Maven Collective Marketing collaborated with EFOQUS to overhaul its existing website and brand to adequately reflect its strategic shift from a services-first model to an app-first business model. Maven Collective Marketing initiated the brand refresh to translate to a more responsive design that represents the ease of working with the competent and experienced technology partner, EFOQUS. The Mavens delivered a successful rebrand, rearchitectured, redesigned and redeveloped website for EFOQUS which launched to resounding success. The new website measurably increased awareness, leads, and ultimately product revenue for EFOQUS.

“This award recognizes the Mavens’ devotion to producing measurable outcomes for each and every project we undertake. We are humbled and honored to receive this prestigious accolade from the Davey Awards in recognition of our efforts in redesigning the EFOQUS website to better reflect their organization and value delivered to clients,” says Erica Hakonson, Principal and Founder of Maven Collective Marketing.

The Daveys are overseen and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), an invitation-only member-based organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and evolving the nature of media. Members include acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms such as Spotify, Nissan, Disney, Microsoft, JP Morgan, and many others. In addition to the Davey Awards, AIVA sanctions all judging and maps the strategic direction for the Communicator Awards and the w3 Awards, of which Maven Collective Marketing was also honored by this year for their work. Members of AIVA have demonstrable expertise in the categories they review and only honor agencies they believe are truly outstanding.

Receiving over 2,000 entries worldwide from ad agencies, digital agencies, production firms, in-house creative professionals, graphic designers, design firms, and public relation firms, the annual International Davey Awards honors the achievements of smaller agencies to win them the recognition they deserve.

About Maven Collective Marketing

Maven Collective Marketing delivers the B2B marketing expertise you can measure to yield award-winning results for SaaS and software services clients, including Microsoft Partners, across the globe. For more than a decade, Maven Collective Marketing has helped these organizations evolve their digital marketing practices to compete and thrive in the oversaturated marketplace of software sameness.

If you are a Microsoft ISV, Microsoft MSP, Microsoft SI, Microsoft CSP, and/or Microsoft VAR interested in working with an award-winning B2B marketing agency that not only delivers measurable online marketing results but can also help you leverage the Microsoft Partner ecosystem for greater exposure of your business and solutions, look no further.

