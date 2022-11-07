Ronn Torossian with Two Ways Companies Can Generate Media Coverage With PR

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Ronn Torossian, public relations strategies and campaigns are all about companies creating a brand image that's going to be able to generate positive media coverage for the business through stories that are newsworthy. However, with more companies trying to get the attention of their target audiences online, the attention spans of consumers have gotten considerably shorter as people have started to skim the headlines and only read thoroughly whatever is relevant to them. According to professionals in the public relations industry, there are two main ways for businesses to land their name into the news cycle, and those are to either follow an existing story or create a new one.

Following a story

When a company decides to follow an already existing news story to try and generate some positive media coverage for itself, this is generally considered to be a more reactive approach in terms of public relations efforts. This is because, with this type of strategy, companies end up responding to any hot topics or trending topics in the news cycle, any trending events, or even changes in the market. This can be a very effective strategy to generate positive media coverage for companies, especially when they're looking to promote any relevant services or products that they already have as long as the company has planned the strategy the right way, to be able to execute it properly. For instance, in the last few years, climate change has been a big topic in the news cycle year-round. This means companies that try introducing more sustainable solutions that can help combat this issue can start inserting their responses into the news cycle and generate positive media coverage around the subject as well as themselves and their solutions with the help of the strategy.

Creating a story

Although creating or developing a story for a company seems simple on its own, it's not always easy for companies to properly do that and generate positive media coverage at the same time. The best way to do both is for companies to figure out which narrative they will be able to tell the public that will be able to grab the attention of the target audience. However, to do that, companies first need to have a great understanding of the target audience itself, as well as incredibly creative storytelling abilities. When a company is creating its story, it shouldn't be focused on itself and its solutions, and instead, it should be focused on the audience, why they should care about the story, and what they can gain from that story. That means companies have to put a lot more effort into creating their own stories, compared to following stories that are already existent in the news cycle.

Ronn Torossian founded 5WPR.