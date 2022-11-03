Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,249 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 287,567 in the last 365 days.

NYSDOT to Host Public Meeting on the Troy-Menands Bridge

Contact: Bryan Viggiani, (518) 457-6400
Release Date: November 03, 2022
NYSDOT to Host Public Meeting on the Troy-Menands Bridge

The New York State Department of Transportation today announced the first of three public meetings regarding the future of the Troy-Menands Bridge carrying State Route 378 over the Hudson River between Albany and Rensselaer counties. 

The meeting, part of a Planning and Environmental Linkage Study the Department is conducting in conjunction with the Capital District Transportation Committee (CDTC) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), will provide an opportunity for residents, stakeholders and local leaders to hear and discuss options regarding a potential replacement of the bridge, which opened in 1933 and connects the Village of Menands and the Town of Colonie in Albany County with the South Troy neighborhood of the City of Troy in Rensselaer County. 

  • WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • WHERE: Hudson Valley Community College, Bulmer Telecommunications Center, First floor, 80 Vandenburgh Avenue, Troy, N.Y., 12180

There will be a formal presentation and an opportunity for public involvement. Additionally, NYSDOT consultants, engineers and planners will be on hand to answer questions. Additional meetings will be announced in the future.

Follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOTThe preceding external link opens a new browser window Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOTThe preceding external link opens a new browser window For tweets from New York State DOT Region 1 (covering the Capital Region), follow @NYSDOTAlbanyThe preceding external link opens a new browser window

###

You just read:

NYSDOT to Host Public Meeting on the Troy-Menands Bridge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.