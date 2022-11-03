NYSDOT to Host Public Meeting on the Troy-Menands Bridge

The New York State Department of Transportation today announced the first of three public meetings regarding the future of the Troy-Menands Bridge carrying State Route 378 over the Hudson River between Albany and Rensselaer counties.

The meeting, part of a Planning and Environmental Linkage Study the Department is conducting in conjunction with the Capital District Transportation Committee (CDTC) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), will provide an opportunity for residents, stakeholders and local leaders to hear and discuss options regarding a potential replacement of the bridge, which opened in 1933 and connects the Village of Menands and the Town of Colonie in Albany County with the South Troy neighborhood of the City of Troy in Rensselaer County.

WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. WHERE: Hudson Valley Community College, Bulmer Telecommunications Center, First floor, 80 Vandenburgh Avenue, Troy, N.Y., 12180

There will be a formal presentation and an opportunity for public involvement. Additionally, NYSDOT consultants, engineers and planners will be on hand to answer questions. Additional meetings will be announced in the future.

Follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOT. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT. For tweets from New York State DOT Region 1 (covering the Capital Region), follow @NYSDOTAlbany.

###