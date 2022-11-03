Beacon Lake Hosts Local Thanksgiving Food Drive

The one-of-a kind community, Beacon Lake, is happy to help its Florida residents this holiday season. The Beacon Lake community encourages locals to donate non-perishable food and household items this Thanksgiving

Beacon Lake encourages locals to participate in this year’s Thanksgiving food drive to help those who are less fortunate this holiday season.

ST. AUGUSTINE , FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Lake is excited to announce they have organized a Thanksgiving Holiday Food Drive in an effort to help the over 2 million Florida residents who are victims of food insecurity. Food insecurity is defined as the lack of access to nutrient rich foods on a regular basis.

Beacon Lake strongly believes that no one deserves to go hungry anytime of the year, especially during the holiday season.

The community will be collecting donations from November 1st through the 15th to help families have an enjoyable holiday season. Community event organizers encourage locals to join them in their efforts by collecting non-perishable food and household items.

Beacon Lake hopes that these efforts will ensure that no Florida residents will go hungry this holiday season. There is an extensive list of non-perishable holiday foods that are needed to meet this goal, including boxed/bagged stuffing, gravy, yams, peanut butter, vegetables, and other canned food items.

There is also a high demand for donations for household items, including diapers, baby wipes, toiletries, and other necessary hygiene items.

Grocery store gift cards and cash donations are also encouraged for additional items needed.

Donations can be dropped off at the Beacon Lake amenity center, Lakehouse, anytime until November 15th. All residents who can contribute are encouraged to participate.

Beacon Lake is a luxury housing community that is located in St. Johns County, Florida. The community is known for its small-town vibes, family-centric atmosphere, and resort-style amenities.

Reach out to Beacon Lake directly for more information about the food drive and other local community events.

