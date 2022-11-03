Pop Quiz: How Much Do You Know About The Midterm Elections?

The midterm elections are just a few days away, and it’s more important than ever to make your voice heard by casting your ballot. Our votes on Nov. 8 will determine who represents us at the local, state, and federal levels, impacting everything from racial justice, to LGBTQ rights, to reproductive rights. Lawmakers around the country are also pushing various voter suppression efforts that make it harder for individuals to exercise their constitutional right to vote, so it’s critical to have a voting strategy in place.

The ACLU wants to provide voters with as much information as possible ahead of the midterms. Below, you can learn more about the issues and offices that will be in play this election cycle. Take the quiz to make sure you’re as equipped as possible before casting your ballot!