UN Global Youth Leader AY Young to Advocate Against Greenwashing with Performances at COP27

AY Young AY Young, Climate Activist, Musician, U.N. Global Youth Leader for the U.S. AY Young supports UN SDGs with Dr. TM Roh, President & Head of MX Business at Samsung

Climate activist musician AY Young to join global leaders in inspiring action for the UN SDGs at events hosted by Oceanic Global and the United Nations

Now is not the time to turn away from the important discussions taking place at COP27. It’s time to hold accountable those who have made our climate a priority so that we can save the planet.” — UN Global Youth Leader for the US AY Young

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, November 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Nations Global Youth Leader for the United States and climate activist and musician AY Young will speak and perform at this year’s COP27 taking place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt on November 6-18. AY seeks to hold corporations and nonprofits alike to be accountable to climate action promises to combat greenwashing and to encourage action behind the 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) as designated by the U.N.“Now is not the time to turn away from the important discussions taking place at COP27,” shares AY Young. “This is the only conference in the world that brings together global leaders focused on climate action. It doesn’t matter our differences; we need to come together. It’s time to hold accountable those who have made our climate a priority so that we can save the planet. Let’s take action to make a worldwide impact on the 17 sustainable development goals with Project17. Let’s get plugged in.”Representing the U.N. Young Leader for SDGs for the Office of the Secretary-General's Envoy on Youth, AY will be part of the U.N.’s youth virtual takeover on stage at the Blue Zone with Lisa Kurbiel, Head of the Joint SDG Fund Secretariat at 1 p.m. EET on Wednesday, Nov. 9. His performance at Oceanic Global ’s Ocean Climate Summit on Friday, Nov. 11 will take place at 4:45 p.m. EET where he will debut his latest song for Goal 14, “Life Below Water.” He will also speak on the energy justice panel with Facing Futures TV host Raya Salter at 12:30 p.m. EET on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and take part in important conversations around the conference in the Blue and Green zones.AY Young’s message is a simple one: people all over the world, it’s time to come together to plug in and bring renewable energy to the globe. After years of performing his Battery Tour, more than 900 concerts so far powered by 100% renewable energy including solar and battery power, AY has culminated his work to begin his latest album combining corporate sponsorship and musical collaboration. Titled “Project17,” the album is a fundraising initiative for impact to bring action to the U.N.’s 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs).“Oceanic Global believes in the power of music to inspire emotion and unite global audiences in issues that impact us all,” shares Lea d’Auriol, Founder & Executive Director, Oceanic Global. “AY’s music, including his new ocean anthem single for UN SDG 14: ‘Life Below Water,’ is synergistic with our approach to empower change through artistic and universally appealing means. We are excited for AY to perform at The Ocean x Climate Summit and are proud to support AY and his global advocacy for the wellbeing of our ocean and our blue planet.”The Ocean x Climate Summit is free and first come, first serve, located at the Hyatt Regency, 10 minutes from the Blue Zone at COP27. Get access to AY’s performance and the Summit here. The event will also be recorded and accessible to viewers from around the globe after COP27. To keep up with AY Young’s activities during COP27, follow him @aymusik.AY Young to Perform at COP27:• November 6: Resilience Hub on Opening Day Performance & Live Interview on the U.N. SDGs Fund at 1:30 & 6 p.m. EET• November 10: Resilience Hub’s Race to Resilience Performance on Youth Day at 10 a.m. EET• November 11: Oceanic Global’s Ocean Climate Summit Performance at 4:45 p.m. EET, debut of new single “Life Below Water” by AY Young ft. Mimi Nichole• November 13: Culture COP Performance• November 14: “DrawProject 17 so farAs UN Young leader for SDGs, AY began developing “Project 17” a music album based on United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Each of the 17 songs will represent a different goal with features from 17 prominent recording artists. Each song from project 17 will have a corporate sponsor. Companies including Samsung, Verizon, and General Motors have all aided in sponsoring a song so far.“Project 17” will have 17 Impact partners to execute the legacy projects that impact the various SDGs. Organizations including EarthX, Reverb, Oceanic Global, the Regeneration, & Simpliphi Power have already partnered with AY & Battery Tour.The first singles from “Project 17” include “Regeneration” and “AYO,” which are set to premiere in the Netflix documentary “Down to Earth with Zac Efron” season 2 alongside AY’s independent release. He will also debut “The Ocean Anthem” with Oceanic Global at this year’s COP27.About AY YoungAY Young is a producer, singer, songwriter and entrepreneur. He is the only United Nations Global Youth Leader from the U.S. and represents the U.N. SDGs Fund as one of 17 global youth envoy leaders. With more than 900 performances across the globe, his "Battery Tour” uses renewable energy to power his music and help people be inspired to get plugged in. His latest album and fundraising initiative focused on bringing the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Project17, brings together corporations, musicians and all people to take action and come together for the planet. For more information, visit aymusik.com. Join the conversation @aymusik.About Oceanic GlobalFounded in Oceanic Global (OG) inspires us to care deeply for the ocean and provides solutions to protect it. The international non-profit sheds light on humanity’s essential relationship to the ocean and builds cross-sector tools and experiences that empower individuals, communities, and industries to create positive change for our collective wellbeing. In 2020, Oceanic Global launched the Blue Standard (Blue), a first-of-its-kind cross industry standard that establishes universal accountability for sustainable business leadership and empowers industries and businesses of all sizes to achieve measurable impact that protects our blue planet. Oceanic Global is based in Brooklyn, New York with international hubs and volunteer bases in New York, London, Los Angeles, Barcelona, Tulum, and Hong Kong. Reflective of its global reach, the organization has additionally been the official non-profit and production partner to United Nations World Oceans Day since 2019. #CareDeeply | www.oceanic.global

AY Young - Project 17 (Official Video)