‘Money Heist’ sensation, Itziar Ituño is set to appear in ‘3 Frauen 1 Streik’ alongside Pelin Batu and Susku Ekim.
Money Heist’ sensation, Itziar Ituño is set to appear in the feature film ‘3 Frauen 1 Streik’ alongside Pelin Batu and Susku Ekim Kaya
Spanish actor Itziar Ituño who essays one of the most prominent characters of inspector Raquel Murillo, also known as Lisbon, in the hit Netflix series ‘Money Heist’, is gearing up for her upcoming movie. Ituño has been a part of the Spanish crime-drama since it debuted in 2017.
The feature film is titled ‘3 Frauen 1 Streik’ and is directed by well-known filmmaker Metin Yegin. The forthcoming movie will feature Itziar Ituño alongside actresses Pelin Batu and Susku Ekim Kaya in key roles.
Pelin Batu is most known for portraying the role of Circassian Nevres in ‘Harem Suare’, which was helmed by renowned film director and screenwriter Ferzan Özpetek.
Award-winning actress Susku Ekim Kaya is the face of a campaign spotlighting violence against women in film and television created by popular British screenwriter Bridget Lawless.
That's not all! The forthcoming movie also features versatile actor and ‘Queen’s Gambit’ star Ryan Wichert, who portrayed the role of Hilton Wexler in the 2020’s most-hyped Netflix series that featured popular actress Anna Taylor Joy.
Also Serkan Tastemur, best known for his role in the famous Netflix TV Series "Undercover"
Besides these main casts above the film has an ensemble cast including the likes of Lila Gürmen, Yelda Reynaud and Janina Picard ‘among many other talented actors.
Based on real-life incidents, ‘3 Frauen 1 Streik’ is scheduled to hit cinemas across the country in the near future. Yegin’s directorial venture revolves around the strike at the Neuss-based automotive supplier Pierburg -Germany that made headlines in 1973.
With so many popular names being featured in ‘3 Frauen 1 Streik’, let’s wait and see what this cinematic production has to offer the viewers.
