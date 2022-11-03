Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,267 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 287,567 in the last 365 days.

Designation of Sanctions Evasion Network

The United States is designating a sanctions evasion network providing support to Hizballah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force.  This network has facilitated the sale of hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of oil for these organizations.  The network consists of shell and front companies established to facilitate the illegal blending and exportation of Iranian oil around the world.  The Treasury Department is designating six individuals and 17 entities and is blocking 11 vessels for providing support to terrorists or acts of terrorism.

Today’s action includes designations of Viktor Artemov, Edman Nafrieh, Rouzbeh Zahedi, and Mohamed El Zein, key facilitators of the network.  They leveraged dozens of companies under their control to facilitate the network’s activities.  The designated entities and vessels are owned, operated, or controlled by these individuals.  The action also includes Tatiana Ryabikova, who has supported Artemov in his operations by helping to coordinate financial activities for his companies; and Gregorio Fazzone, the CEO of an entity that is being designated today.

For more information on today’s action, please see the Department of the Treasury’s press release .

You just read:

Designation of Sanctions Evasion Network

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.