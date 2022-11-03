JEFF HARRIS JOINS TRANSWESTERN DEVELOPMENT CO. AS REGIONAL PARTNER, SOUTHEAST

Latest Hire Deepens Expertise in Multifamily and Mixed-Use Properties

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transwestern Development Company (TDC®) announces it has expanded its Southeast team with the addition of Jeff Harris. In his role as Regional Partner, Harris is responsible for sourcing and executing development projects throughout the region with a primary focus on multifamily and mixed-use properties.

“We continue to identify talent that will help us deliver on what the market is demanding, and demographic and lifestyle trends point to continued demand for multifamily and mixed-use assets in the Southeast region,” said Carleton Riser, TDC President. “Jeff brings an impressive track record of successful projects that have consistently delivered superior results for investors and communities, and his strong relationships and financial acumen will be valuable as we expand our work in the Sun Belt.”

Harris was previously Division President for the Carolinas at Lennar Multifamily Communities (LMC). During his eight-year tenure, he orchestrated the development of more than 2,000 apartment homes and 60,000 square feet of retail with a total development cost of more than $775 million Notable projects include Bradham at New Bern Station and The Ellis in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the nearly complete luxury community at 930 Morrison Dr. in Charleston, South Carolina.

Prior to joining LMC, Harris served as Executive Vice President and Regional Investment Director for Post Properties’ East region, where he was responsible for all acquisitions, dispositions and new developments across the Eastern U.S Post Carlyle Square Block O in Alexandria, Virginia, The Wade in Raleigh, North Carolina, Post Baldwin Park in Orlando, FL, Post Alexander (high rise) as well as the development, sales and marketing of Atlanta’s Ritz-Carlton Residences, Buckhead at 3630 Peachtree are some of the projects that made up more than $400 million of development under his leadership.

“I am impressed by Transwestern’s reputation for delivering high-quality apartment communities and desirable mixed-use environments that provide the live-work-play amenities that make an asset successful in today’s environment,” said Harris. “I look forward to building on that momentum and enhancing TDC’s presence throughout the region.”

A member of the Urban Land Institute, Harris earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Wake Forest University, and an MBA from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill with a concentration in real estate and finance.

About Transwestern Development Company

Transwestern Development Company (TDC®) creates value through the execution of development projects for itself, its partners and valued clients throughout the United States. Part of the Transwestern companies, the diversified business develops logistics, multifamily, office, mixed-use and healthcare properties, with a pipeline of projects in process or completed since 2012 exceeding $9.07 billion.

The privately held Transwestern companies have been delivering a higher level of personalized service and innovative real estate solutions since 1978. Through an integrated, customized approach that begins with good ideas, the firm drives value for clients across commercial real estate services, development, investment management, and opportunistic endeavors for high-net-worth investors. Operating from 33 U.S. offices, Transwestern extends its platform capabilities globally through strategic alliance partners whose unique geographic, cultural, and business expertise fuels creative solutions. Learn more at transwestern.com and @Transwestern.

# # #

Attachment

Molly McMurtry Transwestern Development Company 713.231.1571 molly.mcmurtry@transwestern.com