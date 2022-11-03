Endeavor Bancorp Announces CFO Departure

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavor Bancorp (“Bancorp”) (OTC Pink: EDVR) today announced that Danna M. Murphy has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of Bancorp and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Endeavor Bank (“Bank”), effective November 15, 2022.



“We would like to thank Danna for her dedicated service as Chief Financial Officer since May 13, 2019, and her strong contributions to the Bank,” said Dan Yates, CEO.

Ms. Murphy will continue to be available after November 15, 2022, for transition services and consultation. The Bank has initiated a search for the CFO position, which it expects to fill following Ms. Murphy’s departure.

About Endeavor Bancorp and Endeavor Bank

Endeavor Bancorp, the holding company for Endeavor Bank, is primarily owned and operated by San Diegans for San Diego businesses and their owners. The bank’s focus is local: local decision-making, local board, local founders, local owners, and relationships with local clients in the San Diego metropolitan marketplace and its surrounding areas.

Headquartered in downtown San Diego in the landmark Symphony Towers building, the Bank also operates a loan production and executive administration office in Carlsbad and La Mesa. Endeavor Bank provides traditional business banking services across a broad spectrum of industries and specialties. Unique to the bank is its consultative banking approach that partners our business clients with Endeavor Bank’s senior management. Together, we build strategies and provide resources that solve problems, plan for the future, and help clients’ efforts to grow revenues and profits.

Visit www.bankendeavor.com for more information.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements,” as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of Bancorp’s directors and executive officers (collectively, “Management”), as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Bancorp’s Management. All statements regarding Bancorp’s or the Bank’s business strategy and plans and objectives of Management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” and “intend” and words or phrases of similar meaning, as they relate to Bancorp or Bancorp’s Management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although Bancorp believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Bancorp’s expectations (“cautionary statements”) are the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions on the Bank and its customers, loan losses, changes in interest rates, loss of key personnel, lower lending limits and capital than competitors, regulatory restrictions and oversight of the Bank and Bancorp, the secure and effective implementation of technology, risks related to the local and national economy, Bancorp’s implementation of its business plans and management of growth, loan performance, interest rates, and regulatory matters, the effects of trade, monetary and fiscal policies, inflation, and changes in accounting policies and practices. Based upon changing conditions, if any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, or intended. Bancorp does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Endeavor Bancorp Contact Information:

(858) 230.5185

Dan Yates, CEO

dyates@bankendeavor.com



(858) 230.4243

Steve Sefton, President

ssefton@bankendeavor.com