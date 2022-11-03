Designation of Sanctions Evasion Network

The United States is designating a sanctions evasion network providing support to Hizballah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force. This network has facilitated the sale of hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of oil for these organizations. The network consists of shell and front companies established to facilitate the illegal blending and exportation of Iranian oil around the world. The Treasury Department is designating six individuals and 17 entities and is blocking 11 vessels for providing support to terrorists or acts of terrorism.

Today’s action includes designations of Viktor Artemov, Edman Nafrieh, Rouzbeh Zahedi, and Mohamed El Zein, key facilitators of the network. They leveraged dozens of companies under their control to facilitate the network’s activities. The designated entities and vessels are owned, operated, or controlled by these individuals. The action also includes Tatiana Ryabikova, who has supported Artemov in his operations by helping to coordinate financial activities for his companies; and Gregorio Fazzone, the CEO of an entity that is being designated today.

For more information on today’s action, please see the Department of the Treasury’s press release .