Command Alkon Announces Winners for the Annual ELEVATE Awards

Heavy Building Materials Industry Leaders Recognized for Notable Business Achievements and Individual Performance

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in integrated software and technology solutions for the heavy building materials industry, is pleased to announce the winners of this year’s ELEVATE Awards, recognizing both individual and corporate performance. The awards were presented during the ELEVATE Awards Ceremony on October 27, 2022, at the Command Alkon User Conference. The Excellence Awards celebrate companies that drive success in their organization using technology, and Best of the Year awards recognize individuals for their extraordinary performance.



“We’re thrilled to celebrate the winners of the 2022 ELEVATE Awards,” said Drea Toretti, Vice President, Marketing at Command Alkon. “The leadership demonstrated by these companies and individuals continues to accelerate the heavy building materials industry. It is an honor to recognize and highlight the incredible work they are doing.”

Ken Robinson Lifetime Achievement Award Winner:

Mark Van de Grift, Ernst Concrete



Best of the Year Awards Winners:

Asphalt Plant Operator of the Year: Bruce Hurchick, American Asphalt

Ready Mix Plant Operator of the Year: Corey Sanderson, Lauren Concrete

Weighmaster of the Year: Dale Mccann, The Melvin Stone Company

Dispatcher of the Year: Sean Regan, Brannan Sand & Gravel

Ready Mix Driver of the Year: Hamed Khader, Knight’s Companies

Bulk Hauler of the Year: Darren Morehead, Butte Sand & Gravel

Fleet Manager of the Year: Troy Benenhaley, Knight’s Companies

Back Office Personnel of the Year: Deanna Birdwell, Arcosa

IT Specialist of the Year: Shawn Paskevic, NEBCO

Sales Personnel of the Year: Karen Hoagland, US Lime & Minerals

Technical Services/Quality Control Personnel of the Year: Jacob Mosquera, Holcim Ecuador

Field Personnel of the Year: Antonio Gonzalez, Martin Marietta

Outstanding Woman in Heavy Construction: Danielle Nellestyn, Butler Concrete & Aggregates

Everyday Hero: Mark Heffernan, BURNCO

Champion of Change: Matt Jetmore, Lauren Concrete



Excellence Awards Winners:

Excellence in Asphalt: Allan Myers

Excellence in Aggregates: Martin Marietta

Excellence in Precast: Prestress Services Industries

Excellence in Ready Mix: Cemstone

Excellence in Trucking: Lauren Concrete

Excellence in CONNEX: Penny's Concrete

Congratulations to the winners and finalists. It is an honor to recognize companies and individuals for their achievements in the heavy building materials industry.

To see all awards finalists and winners, visit https://commandalkon.com/elevateawardswinners/ .

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

