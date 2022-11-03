Submit Release
Tonga National Day

On behalf of the people and Government of the United States of America, I offer congratulations to the people of the Kingdom of Tonga as you commemorate the anniversary of the adoption of your nation’s constitution on November 4, 1875.

Tonga and the United States have a long-standing partnership based upon shared values and close cooperation. Over the decades, we have partnered in many efforts, including between His Majesty’s Armed Forces and the Nevada National Guard. Moreover, people-to-people exchanges are a hallmark of our deep bilateral ties, as evidenced by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman’s visit this past August. Looking ahead, I am confident the United States and Tonga will together work towards promoting a free, open, resilient, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

I extend my warmest wishes to all citizens of the Kingdom of Tonga on this joyous day.

