HOW TO START A DAY IN THE DARK

JordiLight’s unrivaled utility flashlight is the new must-have for those whose busy mornings begin before the sun comes up

AMMAN, JORDAN, November 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, daylight savings time ends, which means the sun rises one hour later during the fall and winter months. As many of us start our days in the dark, JordiLight is the simple solution that will illuminate mornings safely, securely and easily – whatever it is we need to do.“JordiLight isn’t just a flashlight – it’s a multifaceted tool, security system and high-tech gadget that helps everyone feel confident navigating the dark. While I designed this tool with the power and preparedness for the most intense missions, whether underwater or in spaces for high-risk professionals, I also wanted it to be something helpful for everyday life. Keep it in the car, in an easily accessible drawer or on your kids’ backpack to see how JordiLight really shines,” said Robert Haddad, JORDILIGHT Founder and CEO.The concept that defines JordiLight is one that reimagines outdated, one-dimensional flashlights to meet the current needs of people and technology in the 21st century. It is not only durable and reliable but also easy to use and simple to store. It’s multifunctioning configurations make it a tool that users can count on in any type of situation, from an early workout or commute to a groundbreaking adventure or life-threatening mission. Its versatile wearability lights up one’s surroundings wherever they are safely, securely and easily.The flashlight also has a built-in e-compass for easy navigation that connects with an app. If the person using JordiLight falls or has an emergency, the flashlight detects it and goes into emergency mode. It then automatically sends a help signal via the app to a pre-saved contact – making everyone feel safer in the dark.Have kids walking to the bus stop? Attach it to their backpacks so they can see where they’re going and you can be one alert away by way of JordiLight’s safety contact app in case of any emergency.Getting in a quick morning workout? Wear JordiLight as a head lamp or bracelet to keep moving through the dark without ever being slowed down.Commuting to work before your partner? Grab JordiLight from the nightstand to get ready and find everything you need without waking anyone up.Taking the dog for a walk? No more struggling with a leash in one hand and a hand-held heavy flashlight in the other. Attach it your jacket and even the dogs collar to have great visibility while keep at least one hand free for coffee!To learn more about JORDILIGHT, visit its website Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn.###EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about JORDILIGHT and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.