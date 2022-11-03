Data Center Rack Market Latest Developments and Trends, Global Business Revenue, Demand and Applications Report to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for data center colocation facilities is a key factor driving data center rack market revenue growth

Data Center Rack Market Size – USD 4.08 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.6%, Market Trends – Surge in server density coupled with an increase in hyperscale deployments” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global data center rack market size reached USD 4.08 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. High demand for data center colocation facilities with scalable capacity owing to surge in server density and data-generation through increasing utilization of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), edge computing, Machine Language (ML), automation, and IoT among others is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market.

Rise in the digital economy across various industry verticals is increasing the demand for data storage and data center colocation. Increasing vast volume of unstructured data as well as rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Edge computing, Blockchains, analytics tools, and automation are driving revenue growth of the market as such technologies require excessive processing power capacity with high-density racks. Emerging colocation facilities is driving revenue growth of the market as it benefits enterprises of all sizes by enabling saving of Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) for establishing and operating their facility. Moreover, colocation provides a higher level of physical security and enforces stringent measures for data protection such as suppression systems, mantraps, and video monitoring.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1347

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The large data centers segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Rapid adoption of digitization, automation, and remote work culture is increasing data generation which is driving revenue growth of the segment. Large data centers provide scalability and the capacity to integrate technologies such as Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) systems to monitor and manage facilities that involve additional resources and operating costs.

43U up to 52U segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Adequate accommodation of equipment and provision of scalability but small enough to maintain, access, and manage the equipment with ease are a few of the key factors driving revenue growth of the segment.

IT & telecommunications segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Growing data consumption owing to the high utilization of cloud services and technologies such as AI and Machine Learning (ML) is increasing the demand for data center rack facilities. Handling large dataset volume through services such as Business Intelligence (BI) dashboards, transactional operational workloads, data science, and batch processing among others is one of the key factors rising demand for data center rack solutions as well as increased rack density in the IT sector. Apart from AI data-crunching, demand for high-definition videos and the growth of e-sports industry which is highly dependent on high-performance and low latency of the internet is also contributing to increased demand. Rise in remote work, digital technologies, and digitization are some of the major factors driving revenue growth of the segment.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The prominent manufacturers operating in the market are Belden Inc., Schneider Electric, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM, Legrand, Fujitsu, Oracle, Eaton, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.. They have adopted various strategies, such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their position in the market.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/data-center-rack-market

The report studies the types and applications of the global Data Center Rack market. The report categorizes the Data Center Rack industry into different types covering different products supplied in the Data Center Rack market. Each type is briefly described in the report such that why it is used, the main sources, the production costs, and the processing involved in it. Depending upon various applications of the products and services in the market, the Data Center Rack market is categorized in the following non-exhaustive list of products. The application segment is anticipated to grow rapidly shortly due to its unique features and solutions, other crucial information about the types and applications is given in the report.

Emergen Research has segmented global data center rack market on the basis of component, size, service, rack height, rack width, rack type, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Services

Solutions

Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Small & mid-sized data centers

Large data centers

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Installation

Design & Consulting

Maintenance & Support

Rack Height Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

42U and below

43U up to 52U

Above 52U

Rack Width Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

19-inch

23-inch

Others

Rack Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Open frame

Cabinets

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Energy & utilities

IT & telecommunication

Military & defense

Others

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1347

Leading businesses who are looking for new sources of income will find this research to be quite helpful in understanding the market and its underlying dynamics. It will be helpful for businesses looking to diversify into new markets or increase the scope of their current operations.

How will this Report Benefit you?

A 250-page report from Emergen Research includes 194 tables and 189 charts and graphics. Anyone in need of commercial, in-depth assessments for the global Data Center Rack market, as well as comprehensive market segment analysis, can benefit from our new study. You can assess the whole regional and global market for Data Center Rack with the aid of our recent study. To increase market share, obtain financial analysis of the whole market and its various segments. We think there are significant prospects in this industry for rapidly expanding energy storage technology. Look at how you may utilise the current and potential revenue-generating prospects in this sector. The research will also assist you in making better strategic decisions, enabling you to build growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and increase business productivity.

Quick Buy@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1347

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

• How is the Data Center Rack market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the Data Center Rack market?

• How will each Data Center Rack submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030?

• How will the market shares for each Data Center Rack submarket develop from 2022 to 2030?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2030?

• Will leading Data Center Rack markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2030?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Advanced Wound Care Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/advanced-wound-care-market-size-worth-usd-20-42-billion-by-2027-emergen-research-868840030.html

Femtech Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/femtech-market-to-reach-usd-60-01-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-15-6-emergen-research-899205870.html

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/craniomaxillofacial-devices-market-size-worth-usd-3-92-billion-by-2027-emergen-research-870923690.html

Affective Computing Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/affective-computing-market-valuation-to-reach-usd-284-73-billion-in-2028-growing-demand-for-incorporating-advanced-features-in-vehicles-to-improve-on-road-safety-of-drivers-and-passengers-is-driving-industry-growth-says-emergen-research-869901151.html

Carbon Fiber Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/carbon-fiber-market-valuation-to-reach-usd-12-93-billion-in-2028-high-demand-for-next-generation-single-aisle-aircrafts-and-advantages-associated-with-carbon-fiber-are-key-factors-driving-industry-growth-says-emergen-research-821843365.html

Long Steel Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/long-steel-market-valuation-to-reach-usd-701-69-billion-in-2028-increasing-government-focus-on-infrastructure-development-and-rapid-urbanization-are-factors-driving-industry-growth-says-emergen-research-836730237.html

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.