Endoscopic Closure Systems Market Outlook, Pricing Strategies, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report

Emergen Research Logo

Rising population, improving healthcare infrastructure in growing countries, and increasing range of endoscopy procedures finished in advanced nations

Endoscopic Closure Systems Market Size – USD 632.0 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.9%, Market Trends – Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global endoscopic closure systems market size was USD 632.0 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Surging requirements for endoscopy to diagnose and treat target diseases is projected to drive revenue growth of the endoscopic closure systems market between 2022 to 2030. Endoscopy operations are minimally invasive surgical procedures that involve use of small tubes, miniature cameras, and surgical tools through one or more small incisions. Main benefits of endoscopic procedures include less pain, shorter or no hospital stay, or fewer difficulties with pre- and post-surgery treatment, due to which, these operations are more affordable, successful, and safer than conventional open surgeries.

In addition, health insurance companies in wealthy nations including the U.S., Canada, the UK, Germany, Australia, and a few Middle Eastern nations including the UAE cover these operations. Moreover, these factors lead to a high preference for endoscopy procedures among patients and physicians. Every year, nearly 11.0 million colonoscopies, 6.1 million upper endoscopies, 313,000 flexible sigmoidoscopies, 178,400 upper endoscopic ultrasound examinations, and 169,500 endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography procedures are performed in the U.S. (Source: Gastroenterology 2019).

Download Sample Copy of Endoscopic Closure Systems Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1362

Moreover, the study provides Porter’s five forces model, along with portfolio and financial analysis and business overview of services and products. The report outlines market segmentation and growth analysis of the top 10 market players that are currently active in the Endoscopic Closure Systems industry. The report also contains information and statistics, tables and figures that are used in strategic planning for the company's success.

Key Players Mentioned in the Endoscopic Closure Systems Market Research Report:

Coopersurgical, Inc., Steris, Ltd., Inc., Apollo Endosurgery, Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Ovesco Endoscopy AG, Abbott Laboratories Ltd., Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The endoscopic suturing segment is expected to expand at a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Endoscopic suturing is a cutting-edge method that has recently become popular for perforation closure. The OverStitch by Apollo Endosurgery, U.S., is an over-the-scope suturing device that has greatly aided development of this technique. Components of this endoscopic suturing tool are a catheter-based suture anchor, an operating handle attached to endoscope's instrument channel's neck, and a curved suturing needle that is put on endoscope's tip. While both running and interrupted stitches can be used, many full thickness sutures can be administered without the need to retract scope. In addition, this procedure takes anywhere between 5 and 15 minutes and only 1 to 3 sutures are often required to permanently close a defect measuring 3 to 4 cm, which gives it advantage over other techniques, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

The Europe region is expected to register a considerably steady revenue growth rate in the global endoscopic closure systems market over the forecast period. Growth of the market can be attributed to rising number of people with chronic diseases and increased knowledge for use of endoscopic closure systems. For instance, a 2019 report from European Commission found that 58% of Germans over 65 have at least one chronic illness, which is a little higher rate than in other European nations. The market in this region is also being driven by rise in endoscopic surgery procedures using endoscopic closure systems in Germany and increase in endoscopic closure device product development efforts.

Access complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/endoscopic-closure-systems-market

The Endoscopic Closure Systems market research report delivers a comprehensive analysis of industry size, trends, and business growth prospects. This report also provides detailed information on technology spending for the forecasting period, which gives a unique view of the Endoscopic Closure Systems market across numerous segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global endoscopic closure systems based on product, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Endoscopic Clips/Endoclips (Over-the-scope Clips)

Overstitch Endoscopic Suturing System

Endoscopic Vacuum Assisted Closure Systems

Other Products

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Direct

Indirect

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Inquiry for customization or any other related questions at@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1362

You need to discover how this will impact the Endoscopic Closure Systems market today, and over the next 10 years:

• Our 250-page report provides 194 tables and 189 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – Now.

• It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.

• It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.

This report tells you Today how the Endoscopic Closure Systems market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.

Forecasts to 2030 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2030, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising Endoscopic Closure Systems prices and recent developments.

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company.

Buy a Endoscopic Closure Systems market report here@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1362

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Smart Speaker Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smart-speaker-market-size-to-reach-usd-24-09-billion-in-2028-rising-trend-of-smart-homes-across-the-world-and-surging-demand-for-home-automation-devices-are-significantly-boosting-industry-growth-says-emergen-research-894942538.html

Hydrocolloids Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hydrocolloids-market-size-to-reach-usd-14-35-billion-in-2028-growing-demand-for-hydrocolloids-from-the-pharmaceutical-industry-is-a-significant-factor-driving-industry-growth-says-emergen-research-822724773.html

Injectable Drug Delivery Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/injectable-drug-delivery-market-size-to-reach-usd-1-235-53-billion-in-2027-says-emergen-research-803007124.html

Smart Home Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smart-home-market-size-to-reach-usd-184-10-billion-in-2028-rising-need-for-enhanced-security-and-remote-monitoring-features-in-homes-is-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-857001402.html

Cell and Gene Therapy Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cell-and-gene-therapy-market-size-to-reach-6-570-0-million-in-2027-rising-use-of-gene-therapy-to-treat-rare-diseases-rapid-product-approvals-and-growing-funding-are-some-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-826970411.html

Pharmacogenomics Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pharmacogenomics-market-size-to-reach-usd-11-97-billion-in-2027-increasing-incidence-of-adverse-drug-reactions-rising-investment-and-funding-for-r-amp-d-are-factors-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-856097890.html

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.