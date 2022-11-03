Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

ONE PILL CAN KILL: Attorney General Moody Launches One Pill Can Kill Webpage to Warn Floridians About the Dangers of Illicit Fentanyl

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—To warn Floridians about the dangers of illicit fentanyl laced in counterfeit pills, Attorney General Ashley Moody is launching the

One Pill Can Kill webpage

located on the

Dose of Reality Florida website

. Synthetic opioids, like fentanyl, are

flooding the nation’s illicit drug market

—wreaking havoc by causing overdoses and

killing more than 71,000 Americans in 2021

.

Unfortunately, this wave has hit Florida. Attorney General Moody's new One Pill Can Kill webpage provides Floridians with quick access to information about fentanyl regarding these deadly drugs and how to spot and avoid these lethal substances.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Fentanyl is the deadliest substance we have ever seen permeate the illicit drug market. It is flooding across the southwest border in record amounts and killing tens of thousands of Americans every year. It is hidden in other illicit substances and sold to unsuspecting users—often with deadly consequences. To help raise awareness and hopefully save lives, I am launching our new One Pill Can Kill webpage that is full of information and resources to help people avoid this deadly drug."

The One Pill Can Kill webpage includes life-saving information on the following topics:



Types of illicit drugs that could contain synthetic opioids;

Prevalence of these substances in the illicit drug market;

Action taken to stop the influx of fentanyl from Mexico; and

How to spot addiction before it is too late.

The page also contains Attorney General Moody’s Fast Facts on Fentanyl resource designed to help parents talk to their children about the dangers posed by illicit drug use. Download the resource for free on the website or by clicking

here

.