Minimal Residual Disease Market Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand & Forecast till 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing consumer preferences for tailored therapies is a major factor driving minimal residual disease market revenue growth

Minimal Residual Disease Market Size – USD 1,095.3 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 16.04%, Market Trends – High demand for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) methods ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) market size was USD 1,095.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 16.04% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising R&D activities and increase in research funding from various cancer institutes are major factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. For instance, Invitae Corporation, based in the U.S., started a research in February 2022 to collect actual data on tailored minimal residual disease diagnostics for distinct tumor types. Inivata also introduced RaDaR assay in April 2020 to identify and track residual disease and relapse in plasma samples of patients with prior cancer diagnoses. In addition, RaDaR assay is based on next-generation sequencing platform InVision liquid biopsy, developed by Inivata, which has built-in control and error checking for highly sensitive and precise variant detection.

The researcher also discusses the recent trends and developments including joint ventures, collaborations, investments, product launches and acquisitions and mergers constitute a substantial part of the research on the Minimal Residual Disease market for the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. The report will empower companies to understand the opportunities, adapt to their consumer demands, needs, and concentrate on their best end-users.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Minimal Residual Disease Market at @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1352

Some Key Highlights in the Report

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. PCR examines specific DNA segments for unusual genetic traits. The test increases DNA to make it simpler to identify and count unusual characteristics and blood cells or bone marrow can be used. PCR tests can still detect it, if there is only one cancer cell in a group of 100,000 to 1 million healthy cells.

The hospitals segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to availability of various treatment options and frequent patient visits. Hospitals consistently offer services for both acute and complicated diseases, which improves and complements performance of many other parts of the healthcare system.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to increasing prevalence of blood cancer and rising investments from cancer institutions. In addition, rising incidence of hematological cancers in the U.S. is increasing risk of MRD and is expected to drive revenue growth of the market in this region.

The reports cover key developments in the Minimal Residual Disease market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Minimal Residual Disease market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Minimal Residual Disease in the global market. The market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The major players covered in this report

Adaptive Biotechnologies, ARUP Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cergentis B.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., ICON Plc, Invivoscribe, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Mission Bio, Natera, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, OPKO Health, Inc., and Sysmex Corporation.

Any Query or Discount? Ask our Expert@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1352

Emergen Research has segmented the global minimal residual disease market based on indication, detection, treatment methods, treatment centers, and region:

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Leukemia

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

Chronic Lymphoblastic Leukemia (CLL)

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)

Others

Lymphoma

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL)

Marginal Zone Lymphoma

Follicular Lymphoma

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma

Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Others

Multiple Myeloma (MM)

Solid Tumor

Others

Detection Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Flow Cytometry

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Others

Treatment Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Chemotherapy

Stem Cell Transplant

CAR-T Cell Therapy

Others

Treatment Centers Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hospitals

Oncology Treatment Centers

Diagnostic Centers & Research Institutions

Specialty Clinics

Others

Minimal Residual Disease Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Browse the comprehensive TOC and data tables @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/minimal-residual-disease-market

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

• How is the Minimal Residual Disease market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the Minimal Residual Disease market?

• How will each Minimal Residual Disease submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030?

• How will the market shares for each Minimal Residual Disease submarket develop from 2022 to 2030?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2030?

• Will leading Minimal Residual Disease markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2030?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• What are the Minimal Residual Disease projects for these leading companies?

• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2022 and 2030? What are the implications of Minimal Residual Disease projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

Top Trending Reports:

Smart Irrigation Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smart-irrigation-market-size-to-reach-usd-2-877-9-million-in-2027-rapid-adoption-of-internet-of-things-in-farms-increasing-concerns-regarding-water-scarcity-and-changing-climatic-conditions-are-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-says-emerg-872260676.html

Acoustic Insulation Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/acoustic-insulation-market-size-to-reach-usd-19-64-billion-by-2027-strict-regulations-regarding-noise-pollution-and-rapidly-growing-building-and-construction-sector-are-key-factors-driving-industry-growth-says-emergen-research-883022364.html

Battery Recycling Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/battery-recycling-market-size-to-reach-usd-24-57-billion-by-2027-innovative-efforts-to-enhance-the-efficiency-of-the-recycling-process-and-consistent-advancements-in-the-lithium-ion-battery-recycling-are-some-key-factors-driving-industry-gr-883197916.html

Biologics Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/biologics-market-size-to-reach-usd-477-15-billion-in-2027-rapid-advancements-in-molecular-therapy-and-cell-based-biologics-increasing-incidence-of-chronic-diseases-are-some-key-factors-driving-industry-growth-says-emergen-research-888453573.html

Esports Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/esports-market-size-to-reach-usd-5-199-8-million-in-2028-increasing-number-of-live-esports-coverage-platforms-and-participants-and-rising-popularity-of-video-games-are-some-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-833994360.html

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.