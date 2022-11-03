Software Effective Solutions’ (OTC: SFWJ) Medcana Acquires Controlling Stake in Eko2o Environmental

/EIN News/ -- New Orleans, Louisiana, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software Effective Solutions Corporation (OTC: SFWJ) (“The Company”, “SFWJ”) subsidiary Medcana has acquired a controlling stake in Eko2o Environmental Solutions S.A.S. of Medellin, Antioquia. a company focused on developing infrastructure for agriculture, primarily with greenhouse construction and irrigation systems in Colombia and South America.

With this acquisition, the Company is expanding its infrastructure and overall capabilities toward additional market opportunities and strategic partnerships. Juan Ricardo Velez is CEO for Eko2o and is renown in the industry for his experience and track record for success. As well, execs are confident that the engineering talent and vendor support that comes with this acquisition will set Eko20 as a market leader in Colombia and South America very quickly.

Gabriel Diáz, CEO of Medcana states “This acquisition further amplifies our investments in the industry and provides expansive opportunities for growth in the industry. We are honored to be working with a team equipped with a deep understanding of, and extensive experience in greenhouse and irrigation technologies. We are building something special here and Eko2o is a very important piece of our puzzle.”

Juan Ricardo Velez CEO and founder of Eco2o is a Civil Engineer from University of Medellin, served and retired as army Major in Colombian Army. He has advanced studies in Israel and Spain focusing on irrigation systems and greenhouses. His experience and his team are unrivaled in Colombia and most of South America.

About Software Effective Solutions/MedCana:

Software Effective Solutions/MedCana is a global infrastructure and holding company in the cannabis industry. The recent acquisition of a software company expanded the offering to provide traceability from plant to product. MedCana's initial focus is on developing clients and companies in Latin America, with an initial focus on Colombia and partnerships with laboratories, research facilities, and hospitals throughout the world.

