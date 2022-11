USGrants.org Releases Monthly Report on Grants for Businesses in October 2022

USGrants.org has tracked, across all business programs, over 10,646 funding opportunities and $58.93B allocated funding to date.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked, across all business programs, over 10,646 funding opportunities and $58.93B allocated funding to date. Here's the breakdown by category and the number of programs and amount of funding tracked for each:

AC and Heating Companies

Tracked Programs: 12

Tracked Funding: $92,400,136

Agriculture Services

Tracked Programs: 150

Tracked Funding: $1,150,485,744

Ambulatory Services

Tracked Programs: 5

Tracked Funding: $10,800,000

Architects

Tracked Programs: 58

Tracked Funding: $29,327,010

Armed Forces

Tracked Programs: 9

Tracked Funding: $4,250,000

Artificial Intelligence Researchers

Tracked Programs: 21

Tracked Funding: $38,382,160

Attorney Offices

Tracked Programs: 10

Tracked Funding: $13,980,000

Automotive Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 6

Tracked Funding: $7,350,100

Aviation Companies

Tracked Programs: 23

Tracked Funding: $3,007,934,718

Banking Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 6

Tracked Funding: $6,247,000

Broadcasting Services

Tracked Programs: 13

Tracked Funding: $4,650,000

Business Consultants

Tracked Programs: 364

Tracked Funding: $335,262,833

Campground Organizations

Tracked Programs: 16

Tracked Funding: $957,276

Cemeteries

Tracked Programs: 23

Tracked Funding: $619,452,038

Child Care Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 85

Tracked Funding: $198,966,010

Church

Tracked Programs: 22

Tracked Funding: $10,401,452

Climate Change Organizations

Tracked Programs: 467

Tracked Funding: $1,023,688,359

Colleges

Tracked Programs: 292

Tracked Funding: $415,076,607

Concrete Manufacturing Companies

Tracked Programs: 12

Tracked Funding: $14,936,344

Construction Companies

Tracked Programs: 154

Tracked Funding: $1,906,665,426

Dental Services

Tracked Programs: 79

Tracked Funding: $18,224,000

Dentists

Tracked Programs: 33

Tracked Funding: $4,150,000

Disaster Recovery Groups

Tracked Programs: 162

Tracked Funding: $1,702,689,799

Educators

Tracked Programs: 43

Tracked Funding: $54,295,300

Elementary Schools

Tracked Programs: 209

Tracked Funding: $356,493,000

Emergency Medical Services

Tracked Programs: 36

Tracked Funding: $19,803,000

Employment Offices

Tracked Programs: 236

Tracked Funding: $1,571,304,200

Energy Storage Services

Tracked Programs: 17

Tracked Funding: $157,352,781

Engineering Companies

Tracked Programs: 443

Tracked Funding: $841,778,832

Entrepreneurs

Tracked Programs: 125

Tracked Funding: $97,279,887

Environmental Groups

Tracked Programs: 769

Tracked Funding: $570,002,111

Farming Businesses

Tracked Programs: 13

Tracked Funding: $1,640,295

Fishing Companies

Tracked Programs: 47

Tracked Funding: $55,631,825

Florists

Tracked Programs: 4

Tracked Funding: $148,096

Forestry Services

Tracked Programs: 31

Tracked Funding: $14,163,337

Gaming Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 10

Tracked Funding: $1,358,000

Healthcare Providers

Tracked Programs: 96

Tracked Funding: $203,115,000

High Schools

Tracked Programs: 53

Tracked Funding: $63,618,805

Historical Sites

Tracked Programs: 2

Tracked Funding: $555,000

Hospitals

Tracked Programs: 107

Tracked Funding: $362,785,878

Hotels

Tracked Programs: 1

Tracked Funding: $40,000

Housing Providers

Tracked Programs: 248

Tracked Funding: $1,234,184,470

Hunting Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 11

Tracked Funding: $4,792,968

Information Technology Services

Tracked Programs: 58

Tracked Funding: $174,386,136

Infrastructure Services

Tracked Programs: 415

Tracked Funding: $7,655,393,827

Inspection Companies

Tracked Programs: 32

Tracked Funding: $615,124,469

Insurance Companies

Tracked Programs: 49

Tracked Funding: $522,531,336

Journalism Programs

Tracked Programs: 58

Tracked Funding: $34,345,598

Landscaping Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 7

Tracked Funding: $447,545

Libraries

Tracked Programs: 43

Tracked Funding: $26,573,500

Manufacturing Companies

Tracked Programs: 165

Tracked Funding: $4,698,340,449

Marketing Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 44

Tracked Funding: $353,579,337

Memorial Services

Tracked Programs: 58

Tracked Funding: $279,194,892

Mental Health Services

Tracked Programs: 243

Tracked Funding: $192,976,000

Military Services

Tracked Programs: 120

Tracked Funding: $266,973,811

Mining Companies

Tracked Programs: 84

Tracked Funding: $108,190,871

Mortgage Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 2

Tracked Funding: $6,000,000

Motels

Tracked Programs: 3

Tracked Funding: $40,000

Museums

Tracked Programs: 51

Tracked Funding: $23,890,032

Music Programs

Tracked Programs: 23

Tracked Funding: $6,211,178

Nanotechnology Companies

Tracked Programs: 28

Tracked Funding: $6,000,000

Non Profit Organizations

Tracked Programs: 15

Tracked Funding: $31,537,000

Nursing Services

Tracked Programs: 62

Tracked Funding: $53,849,223

Oil and Gas Companies

Tracked Programs: 23

Tracked Funding: $218,850,009

Pest Control Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 115

Tracked Funding: $186,588,510

Pharmacies

Tracked Programs: 4

Tracked Funding: $550,000

Physicians

Tracked Programs: 49

Tracked Funding: $7,225,000

Power Generation Companies

Tracked Programs: 11

Tracked Funding: $21,500,006

Publishing Businesses

Tracked Programs: 40

Tracked Funding: $7,500,000

Radiology Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 4

Tracked Funding: $0

Rail Transportation Services

Tracked Programs: 95

Tracked Funding: $18,104,899,788

Recreational Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 67

Tracked Funding: $17,803,202

Recycling Services

Tracked Programs: 15

Tracked Funding: $10,709,424

Rehabilitation Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 714

Tracked Funding: $681,575,978

Religious Organizations

Tracked Programs: 52

Tracked Funding: $38,148,696

Renovation Companies

Tracked Programs: 9

Tracked Funding: $7,589,752

Rental Companies

Tracked Programs: 8

Tracked Funding: $20,400,000

Residential Care Providers

Tracked Programs: 2

Tracked Funding: $0

Retail Stores

Tracked Programs: 18

Tracked Funding: $20,340,000

Retirement Services

Tracked Programs: 20

Tracked Funding: $13,522,593

Schools

Tracked Programs: 141

Tracked Funding: $530,831,419

Space Exploration Organizations

Tracked Programs: 13

Tracked Funding: $5,550,000

Supply Chain Services

Tracked Programs: 37

Tracked Funding: $223,746,755

Technology Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 1093

Tracked Funding: $2,651,591,103

Telecommunication Services

Tracked Programs: 6

Tracked Funding: $6,109,150

Textile Services

Tracked Programs: 7

Tracked Funding: $1,330,000

Tourism Companies

Tracked Programs: 45

Tracked Funding: $110,293,233

Transportation Services

Tracked Programs: 248

Tracked Funding: $1,603,010,367

Travel Agencies

Tracked Programs: 63

Tracked Funding: $68,161,057

Trucking Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 2

Tracked Funding: $15,000

Universities

Tracked Programs: 500

Tracked Funding: $586,949,274

Utility Companies

Tracked Programs: 5

Tracked Funding: $2,176,002

Veteran Support Organizations

Tracked Programs: 157

Tracked Funding: $638,656,349

Video Production Companies

Tracked Programs: 36

Tracked Funding: $4,329,769

Waste Management Service Providers

Tracked Programs: 47

Tracked Funding: $30,212,042

Water Conservation Organizations

Tracked Programs: 151

Tracked Funding: $77,260,608

Welfare Services

Tracked Programs: 50

Tracked Funding: $220,596,237

Wildlife Refuge Services

Tracked Programs: 115

Tracked Funding: $96,571,960

Wildlife Restoration Services

Tracked Programs: 75

Tracked Funding: $371,775,259

Women in Business

Tracked Programs: 526

Tracked Funding: $1,064,295,518

For more information on the list of funding programs in each category, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business

What is USGrants.org?

USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed. USGrants.org is owned and operated by a private organization and is not affiliated with the United States government.