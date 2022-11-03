Aerospace and Military Fiber Optic Market Size is expected to advance at a CAGR of 7.0% to arrive at $7,208.36Mn by 2028
The "Aerospace and Military Fiber Optic Market Analysis to 2028" is a specialized & in-depth study with special focus on global market trend analysis.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new research report titled “Aerospace and Military Fiber Optic Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis,” published by The Insight Partners, the market is expected to reach US$ 7,208.36 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2028.
Fiber-optic cables are lighter and smaller than metal cables and safer for vulnerable activities. Moreover, they exhibit superior fatigue durability. The demand for fiber optic in aerospace and military communications is surging due to the requirement for efficient flight management systems, communication systems, in-flight entertainment systems, electronic warfare avionics, cabin interiors, and radar systems. The increased demand for higher bandwidth, reliability, and airframes in new and upgraded aircraft boosts the growth of aerospace and military fiber optic market.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Amphenol Corporation, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Prysmian Group, and ITT INC. are a few of the aerospace and military fiber optic market players. In addition, several other important market players were studied and analyzed during the course of this study to get a holistic view of the global aerospace and military fiber optic market growth and its ecosystem.
The aerospace and military fiber optic market is segmented into components, application, end user, and geography. Based on components, the aerospace and military fiber optic market is segmented into cables and connectors. Based on application, the aerospace and military fiber optic market is categorized into radar systems, flight management systems, in-flight entertainment systems, communication systems, electronic warfare, cabin interiors, and avionics. Based on end user, the aerospace and military fiber optic market is segmented into commercial, military, and general aviation. On the basis of geography, the aerospace and military fiber optic market size is primarily segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.
The major end users of the aerospace and military fiber optic market are aircraft manufacturing companies, naval ship manufacturers, military ground vehicle manufacturers, and military equipment developers. The military forces use fiber optic cables and connectors in large quantities, which boosts the growth of the aerospace and military fiber optic market. Further, fiber optic cables are also used by various border security forces and paramilitary forces to deploy high-speed data transmission networks for mission-critical operations. Moreover, aircraft manufacturers procure fiber optic cables and connectors for flight management systems, cabin interiors, and avionics. Thus, with the rise in demand for fiber optic cables, connectors, and assemblies among the aerospace enterprises, military vehicles, and equipment manufacturers, the aerospace and military fiber optic market growth is prominent.
The fiber optic cables and connectors are one of the keys to strong communication network systems among the military forces. However, traditional cables are available in the market that acts as substitutes but does not have capabilities similar to fiber optic cables. Owing to the fact that the aerospace and military sectors globally procure various fiber optics for strengthening the data transmissions across modern warfare systems and aircrafts. Thus, a complete substitute is not available in the current scenario. Hence, the impact of threats to substitutes on the aerospace and military fiber optic market is expected to remain low during the forecast period.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Aerospace and Military Fiber Optic Market Growth
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various industries, such as military, defense, aerospace, and manufacturing, was severe. These industries are still trying to recover from the damage the COVID-19 pandemic caused. Due to the temporary halt across various production facilities in the aerospace industry and military vehicle or equipment sector, the procurement of fiber optic cables and connectors was impacted. They also influenced supply chains and logistics due to complete or partial halting operations in various countries. The COVID-19 pandemic was the key reason for supply chain disruptions, loss of production, and declined revenue for several enterprises globally.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, the aerospace & military industry was among the most severely hit sectors globally. Moreover, the COVID-19 outbreak had put the shipping and marine industries in the worst possible position since their workforces were shut down for safety and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which directly impacted the aerospace and military fiber optic market share. Companies operating in aerospace and military fiber optics had to make tough choices to sustain during the COVID-19 and in post-pandemic recovery periods. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the growth of the market.
