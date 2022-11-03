Aircraft Wheels Market Size to hit $2,769.54Mn, At 7.2% CAGR, Globally, by 2028-Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners
The "Aircraft Wheels Market Analysis to 2028" is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Aircraft Wheels Market is expected to grow from US$ 1,704.25 million in 2021 to US$ 2,769.54 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021–2028.
Aircraft Wheels Market report by "The Insight Partners" sheds light on the key drivers and opportunities attributing to market expansion over the analysis period. It also gives in-depth information pertaining to the challenges and threats poised to hinder revenue generation in the forthcoming years.
Companies Profiled in Aircraft Wheels Market report includes: Collins Aerospace, Meggitt PLC, Honeywell International Inc, Parker Hannifin Corporation, BERINGER AERO, Lufthansa Technik, Grove Aircraft Landing Gear System Inc, MATCO Manufacturing Inc, NMG Aerospace, Zlin Aircraft a.s.,..
The aircraft wheels market is segmented based on type, aircraft type, fit type, and end user. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into main wheel and nose wheel. In terms of aircraft type, the aircraft wheels market is segmented into fixed wing aircraft, rotary wing aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). Based on fit type, the market is bifurcated into line fit and retrofit. Further, in terms of end user, the market is bifurcated into commercial and military. The commercial segment is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. Geographically, the global aircraft wheels market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC), the Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, and the Rest of MEA), and South America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of SAM).
There is an increase in orders for new commercial aircraft across the world. For instance, Delta Airlines placed an order of 95 A220 aircraft, out of which 12 A220 aircraft were supplied in May 2020, and the rest are scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2023. United Airlines is focusing on replacing some of its aging Boeing 767s and 757s with new-generation aircraft, such as Boeing 787 or long-range A321LR. Also, Frontier Airlines has ~175 A320 family aircraft on orders. Therefore, the increasing orders for new aircraft are positively favoring the aircraft wheels’ business across the world and subsequently propelling the growth of the aircraft wheels market. However, the COVID-19 pandemic severely affected the market due to the shutdown of the global economy and subsequently lowered the productivity of aircraft manufacturing plants in the first two quarters of 2020. Continuous growth in the number of COVID-19 confirmed patients compelled governments and other authorities to impose complete or partial restrictions on cargo transportation, which has disrupted the supply chains of raw material for aircraft wheels. These conditions hindered the overall business of aircraft wheels market players.
Aircraft Wheels Market research report provides an in depth examination of the key factors stimulating market expansion. It also sheds light on the challenges or restraining factors that are poised to hinder industry growth over the forecast timeframe.
