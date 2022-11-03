Submit Release
XMPro Composable Digital Twins for Manufacturing Edge

XMPro today announced that it is an ISV partner in the Dell Validated Design for Manufacturing Edge, a validated, end-to-end solution to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies and extract value from data at the manufacturing edge.

XMPro creates composable digital twins of factory operations to help manufacturers save time and materials during the factory operating process as part of the Dell Validated Design for Manufacturing Edge.

"The XMPro composable digital twin platform helps subject matter experts like engineers to create edge-based digital twins to change from reactive to prescriptive factory operations for critical manufacturing processes," says Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO at XMPro. "The Dell Validated Design for Manufacturing Edgewill provide scalable and trustworthy environment to create and operate these operational digital twins."

 "Manufacturers face several challenges with connecting a variety of devices and equipment, managing the data streams with different formats and scaling these efforts across factory sites consistentently," said Pierluca Chiodelli, vice president of edge solutions, Dell Technologies. "XMPro, combined with our manufacturing edge solution, helps manufacturers save time and materials as they plan and scale their factory operating processes."

About XMPro:  XMPro is a leading Composable Digital Twin Platform provider focused on helping industrial companies integrate IoT technology with business workflows to enhance their operational capabilities. XMPro's digital twin platform makes it easy to integrate OT & IT systems, get real-time visibility into operations and respond faster to critical events. Founded in 2009, XMPro has a proven track record of helping customers accelerate their digital transformation and generate 10x faster ROI on IoT innovation. www.xmpro.com.

Contact Information:
Wouter Beneke
Digital Marketing Manager
marketing@xmpro.com

