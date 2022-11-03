Pythian Announces RISE With SAP Certification to Accelerate Enterprise Digital Transformation

The service provider's strategic partnership with SAP drives rapid enterprise business transformation through bundled applications, platforms, tools, and services.

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pythian Services Inc. (" Pythian "), a leading data, analytics, and cloud services company, is pleased to announce it has been certified to offer SAP’s RISE with SAP —a solution that reduces the cost and complexity of S/4HANA adoption . This business transformation-as-a-service (BTaaS) provides customers with bundled SAP products and solutions that enable the management of service level agreements (SLAs), operations, and issues—all for a fixed price and contract.



“The Pythian team provided a valuable contribution to our first experience with SAP RISE while migrating our SAP MDG system,” said Suresh Kaduru , SAP Integration Manager at Ingram Micro. “They brought SAP MDG functional and technical knowledge and experience to upgrade MDG on ECC to S/4HANA MDG, minimizing risk to the business. Pythian also helped us coordinate and navigate through the SAP RISE PCE cloud process to complete the project on time and on budget.”

SAP RISE bundles the applications, platforms, tools, and services SAP customers need to adopt continuous business innovation offered by the cloud. With a single cloud-based licensing and OPEX model, Pythian offers RISE in Public Cloud Edition (for customers new to SAP or not migrating legacy data) and Private Cloud Edition (for customers who require flexibility and wish to migrate legacy data). RISE customers will tap into the benefits of SAP S/4HANA, SAP Business Technology Platform, SAP Business Network, and SAP Business Process Intelligence, all capable of running on the hyperscale cloud of choice. These intelligent enterprise tools, accelerators, and solutions offer numerous functionalities including analytics, application development, business process discovery tooling, and data management.

“It has never been easier for our clients to tap into advanced analysis, migration, and cloud business tools to achieve digital transformation—even with legacy SAP datasets and integrations,” said Huseni Kapasi , Vice President SAP at Pythian. “We’re delighted to offer RISE with SAP to our enterprise customers seeking to leverage S/4HANA and hyperscale cloud.”

When customers choose a RISE with SAP Service Partner like Pythian, they tap into SAP’s information systems (IS) support and technical application administration while leveraging Pythian’s expertise across transport management, security profiles, functional application support, change management, and more. Through this partnership, enterprises can modernize their SAP environments, move to the cloud, and benefit from S/4HANA’s native capabilities that power innovation.

“Pythian is proud to be among the SAP partners authorized to bring RISE with SAP to our customers,” says Keith Angell , CEO at Pythian. “Our RISE with SAP Service Partner certification highlights our ability to design, run and deploy transformational enterprise data platforms for our customers. Enterprises look to us to harness their first-party SAP data, combine it with third-party data sources, and unlock transformational business insights.”

Watch Pythian's pre-recorded two-part webinar series to learn more about SAP RISE and how it supports organizational innovation and CIO imperatives.

About Pythian

Founded in 1997, Pythian is a leading global services company that helps organizations transform by leveraging the power of data, analytics, and the cloud. With a spectrum of solutions ranging from infrastructure modernization and data enablement to application acceleration and business collaboration, Pythian delivers full-lifecycle consulting and professional and managed services to create outstanding business outcomes. For more information visit www.pythian.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and on our Blog .

