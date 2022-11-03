Zero Hash launches in Brazil, accelerating its global expansion

/EIN News/ -- SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash, the leading global B2B2C crypto-as-a-service infrastructure provider, today announced its expansion into Brazil.



Zero Hash enables businesses to embed digital assets within their product offering with a light technical lift and little regulatory burden. Zero Hash’s platform provides customers the complete building blocks for supporting a broad range of crypto offerings, including liquidity, custody, reporting, and regulatory and compliance infrastructure, all through a simple API integration.

Since its founding in 2017, Zero Hash has an established global business powering neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups, and non-financial consumer brands to launch crypto products within their existing customer experience. Clients include Tastyworks, Moonpay,Transak, Wirex, Step, Current, Curve, MoneyLion, and DraftKings.

Zero Hash’s Latin America Headquarters is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and now consists of a team of over 50 employees to support its operations in the region. Zero Hash has appointed Tiago Galli as a Board member of its Brazilian subsidiary. Mr. Galli has been extensively involved with the Latin American fintech ecosystems since 2013, including C6 Bank, Raketo, and Stoa Ventures. Paula Marques has been appointed to lead compliance in Brazil, with prior experience at leading FinTechs including Mercado Libre, Fiserv and Itau Additionally, Fernando Velicka joined Zero Hash earlier this year as Latam Head of Growth with over a decade of Fintech-related experience in companies like Mercado Pago, RecargaPay, and Payjoy.

“We are pleased to enable operations for partners in Brazil to build on industry-leading custody, execution, settlement, and liquidity solutions,” said Edward Woodford, Zero Hash’s CEO. “Zero Hash now powers some of the leading financial service institutions’ across the globe. Our platform makes it possible for customers to enter the crypto world quickly and securely. We enable companies to offer innovative products that seek to increase customer engagement and add value to the brand,” he said.

“There is immense potential in the LatAm region and Zero Hash brings the deep domain expertise of powering crypto products for some of the major payment platforms worldwide,” adds Fernando Velicka, Zero Hash’s Latam’s Head of Growth. “Use cases range from on and off-ramps to earning crypto through staking, and crypto rewards. Our infrastructure will be a game changer in Latin America.”

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B2C embedded infrastructure platform that allows any platform to integrate digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily (a matter of API endpoints). Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its affiliates, powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups, as well as non-financial brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards and round-ups programs, and the ability to earn crypto through staking, and more. Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

