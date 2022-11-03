Submit Release
First commercial kit to quantify protein modification in single cells launched by Singleron Biotechnologies

/EIN News/ -- COLOGNE, Germany, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singleron Biotechnologies, a pioneer in development and commercialization of innovative single cell sequencing analysis solutions, announces the launch of the first commercially available product that can quantify protein glycosylation at single cell level, ProMoSCOPE™ kit. This product uses a unique single-cell multi-omics technology that enables simultaneous quantification of glycosylation levels and gene expression on the single-cell level, making advanced high-throughput single-cell multimodal analysis more accessible.

Previously available single-cell sequencing technologies mainly focused on single-cell gene expression profiles, while proteins are studied to a lesser extent at a single-cell resolution. As post-translational modification of proteins, such as glycosylation, plays important roles in cellular function and diseases, ProMoSCOPE™ enables researchers to gain further insights to advance their understanding of complex biological systems.

ProMoSCOPE™ makes it possible to obtain quantitative multimodal information on both glycosylation and gene expression from the same single cells. Along with the rest of Singleron’s single cell multi-omic portfolio, this new product adds to the toolbox to advance translational research. ProMoSCOPE™ expands Singleron’s unique multi-omics solutions that include FocuSCOPE®, a high-throughput single-cell sequencing solution that can detect both genetic variants and transcriptome from the same single cells, and DynaSCOPE®, a single cell sequencing kit enabling to study RNA dynamics on a single cell level.

About Singleron
Founded in 2018, Singleron develops and commercializes single-cell multi-omics products that can be used in both research and clinical settings. Its current product portfolio includes instruments, microfluidic devices, reagents, software analysis and database solutions that facilitate high-throughput single-cell analysis. The company currently has offices, laboratories, and manufacturing facilities in Germany, Singapore, China, and the US. Its products are used in over 2000 laboratories in hospitals, research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies.

Media Contact
Email: info@singleronbio.com

 


Primary Logo

