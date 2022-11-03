Read more about GBI Arrests Willacoochee Chief of Police

Submit Release
Willacoochee, GA (November 2, 2022) – The GBI has arrested and charged Willacoochee Chief of Police Anthony Williams, 49, of Adel, Georgia, with Burglary.  On Monday, October 31, 2022, the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office requested the GBI to conduct an investigation regarding the actions of Chief Williams. 

Preliminary information indicates that Williams burglarized a home on October 11, 2022. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Williams turned himself in and was booked into the Atkinson County jail, where he has since bonded out. 

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Alapaha District Attorney’s Office at (229) 686-7015 or the GBI Region 4 Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103.  Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

