Actual SEO Media, Inc.'s Think Piece: Is AI Worth the Sacrifice?

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently there has been a lot of talk about AI and how it affects the business world today, more specifically, digital marketing and how businesses interact with their customers. Whether people realize it or not, people use AI everyday, including their GPS, contacting customer service, or searching for their next show on Netflix.

AI is everywhere these days, and many people are unaware of how integrated it is into everyday life. Moreover, business owners use AI to help them with everyday tasks and improve customer service. AI is part of why businesses are growing so quickly today, but it is also the talk of many concerns.

Artificial Intelligence-Terrifyingly Intriguing

When people talk about artificial intelligence, it is not the terminator. Nor is it that really bad 2001 movie with Haley Joel Osment (Sorry, Haley). As much as people imagined what AI would look like today, it is less indestructible metal men and more behind-the-scenes coding their favorite brands.

Companies all over the world have integrated AI into their business. Alexa and Siri are some of the most advanced and incredible forms of AI that most people use daily. It is an incredible voice-activated robot that can answer millions of questions in millions of different ways. People can wire their homes to these AIs and control lights, locks, home security systems, and many other features. Honestly, it is insane to think about, but that is only a small fraction of what AI is used for.

Diving into the deep rabbit hole of AI, there are dozens of ways that AI is being used without people even realizing it. This can either scare audiences or intrigue them.

On the one hand, people sometimes don't even realize when companies are advertising to them. AI gets used a lot when companies want to find information about their target audience. There are AI chat boxes that resemble humans talking to you, and specific advertisements that pop up.

On the other hand, companies are automating services that make everyone's lives so much easier. It is easier than ever to contact customer service. Customers can get answers about products almost immediately, and companies experience more success marketing their products to the right people.

AI is a bit of a give-and-take. The giving part is that everyone's information is out on the internet and is used by companies to make money. The taking part is people are getting that instant gratification with unbridled access to nearly anything they want.

So is AI harmful more than it is helpful? The jury is still out on that decision, however, it is important to look at all aspects of AI in the business world and how companies are wielding this type of power.

Companies Use AI To Create A Better Customer Experience

Companies use AI to help with a lot of the brain work. It was mentioned previously that AI is used to help find the right audience to market to. Finding the right target audience is challenging and can lead to a business's downfall if not found quickly. The use of AI is changing all of that, and brands can find their ideal audiences faster than ever before.

However, in order for the computer to put out a trustworthy analysis, highly accurate information must be inputted into the computer. The more accurate the information, the more accurate the AI will be. Therefore, companies have to find ways to collect data.

Companies will use an AI program that can gather information in the millions. Some companies will collect data via surveys to get customer input directly and then use an AI to analyze the data. Others will use an AI bot to collect data via browser cookies, email tracking, apps, and aggregators.

Another way businesses use AI is with chatbots. Many people today hate the idea of having to phone a stranger. Not only is it awkward, but being put on hold for an indefinite amount of time can be rage-inducing, especially if the call gets suddenly "dropped" for some reason. Therefore, many companies use chat features for those who don't want to call.

Chatbots are incredibly convenient for many customers, and they do not feel like they are being put on hold the same way as if they were on the phone. Chatbots are used to help answer simple questions, direct customers to the proper departments and help them solve problems without ever speaking to another human being.

The somewhat unnerving or interesting part of this, depending on one's perspective, is that the chatbot can be completely disguised as a human being. People who think they are speaking with a live human being are actually talking to a fully programmed bot.

Another way companies use AI is through creating content, and they are not shy about it. Back in the day, most people would gasp at the idea of writers not writing their own papers. People would fail classes if they got caught turning something in they did not write themselves.

Today, however, it is completely normal. Many content writers will use some form of AI to create polished articles in a matter of minutes. Depending on the quality of the AI, these articles will read as if a human being wrote them.

AI can be incredible, and they can accomplish something in minutes that would take days or even months for the average human to accomplish. More and more AI is being relied upon, but is that a good thing or a bad thing? Opinions vary with everyone, but no matter how good something can be, AI is not perfect, and they can have their downsides too.

AI's Dirty Little Secrets

The biggest fear about AI (apart from world domination) is that it will take over many jobs. Hundreds of tasks that would take hours in a day to do are being streamlined with AI capabilities.

Companies are all about saving time and money. Therefore, if a company can purchase an AI program that will cut down the time and money it takes for one or several employees to do that same job, of course, companies are going to invest.

Some business owners will say that AI is meant to help open more jobs than it does close them, but that does not stop people from fearing the worst.

Another threat people see in AI is cyber security. The only way AIs generally work in digital marketing is the information that is being imputed into it.

AI is nothing but a computer program. Without information, it is not going to generate anything. So that information has to come from somewhere. Where does that information come from? The internet.

People are storing more and more personal information on the internet, which means it is much easier for anyone to get access to that information.

Firewalls and malware protectors can only go so far. Society has seen multi-million dollar corporations attacked and personal information stolen to be sold out on the internet. The government cannot even fully protect itself and the information it holds from cyber thieves, so who is to say the average citizen can protect their identity? The idea that society increasingly relies on computers and technology is scaring people.

Where Does The Balance Lie

It is safe to say that with every gain, there is a sacrifice. There is no moving forward without letting something go. Many people may ask if AI is a good or bad thing, but the question that should be asked is, what are people willing to sacrifice? AI can have its place, but how much are people willing to give up for AI to reach its full potential?

Everything in life needs balance, and the reliance on technology is no different. It will only be a matter of time before the scales are tipped, but there is no telling what those consequences will hold or how far society will fall because of them.

