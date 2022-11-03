Drone Service Market Is Expected to Grasp the Value of USD 297.47 Billion in 2030 : Growth and Revenue Outlook

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for drone services for industry-specific solutions and time-efficient delivery services is a key factor driving global drone service growth

Drone Service Market Size – USD 9.60 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 46.8%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for drone service due to development of urban air mobility services” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global drone service market size was USD 9.60 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 46.8%, during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for drone services for geographical surveillance and time-efficient delivery services, is a major factor driving global drone service market revenue growth. In addition, increasing demand for aerial photography & videography is another factor driving revenue growth of the market. Moreover, rising demand for cost-efficient industrial solutions and increase in need for affordable, easy implementation and high-value-added customized systems for distinct requirements are driving market revenue growth.

Drones manufacturers are producing customized drones for various purposes such as warehouse management, capturing, aerial imagery analyzation, logistics, oil & gas, and others. Furthermore, high-quality data is required by companies in agricultural, construction, mining, and other sectors, hence satellites and helicopters were the only sources to rely on to collect photogrammetric and geospatial data to continue business operations. Drones contain high technology image processing software and Global Positioning System (GPS) system, which helps to capture detailed information and high-quality image at a very low height. However, incorporation of new technologies is increasing demand for drone services.

Key Drone Service Market participants include Aerodyne Group, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., CYBERHAWK, Matternet, Phoenix Drone Services LLC, Terra Drone Corporation, SenseFly, DroneDeploy, Precision Hawk, Sky Futures, Unmanned Experts Inc., and Agribotix LLC.

Due to movement restrictions and lockdowns due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the growth of the Drone Service industry is expected to be negatively affected. In addition to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on numerous global markets, the Drone Service industry is expected to feel the effect as well. The slowdown in economic growth and dynamic changes in demand will further affect industry growth. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Drone Service industry.

The platform service segment is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to organizations increasing emphasis on protecting platforms for drone services and providing valuable information to customers.

The filming & photography segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Digital conversion leads construction and infrastructure industries to acquire drone services to collect digital data for asset management. Increasing aerial photography and filming applications coupled with rising demand for collection of data for different projects are driving demand for drone services.

The North America market is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period due to increasing demand for high-quality data across various industries including agricultural, construction, mining, gas, oil, and many others in countries in the region. Besides, presence of some major companies, such as Precision Hawk Innovations Ltd., Aerodyne Group, and others, are driving drone service market growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global drone service based on type, duration, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Platform Service

Training and Education

Maintenance Repair Overhaul

Others

Duration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Short Duration Service

Long Duration Service

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Remote Sensing and Monitoring

Aerial Photography and Filming

Mapping & Surveying

Spraying & Seeding

Transport & Delivery

Security, Search, and Rescue

Medical Aids

Others

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

