Geofoam Market Is Expected to Grasp the Value of USD 1,342.5 Million 2030: Research by Emergen Research

Wide application of geofoams due to superior properties and extensive cost savings is a significant factor driving global geofoam market revenue growth

Geofoam Market Size – USD 755.4 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends – Low cost compared to traditional land stabilization materials” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global geofoam market size is expected to reach USD 1,342.5 Million at a steady revenue CAGR of 6.5% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Wide application of geofoams due to superior properties and extensive cost savings is a major driving market revenue growth. Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) geofoam can be used in a variety of applications since it is naturally multifunctional. EPS geofoam has been used in airport pavements and roads, storage tanks, sports stadiums, railway track systems, underneath refrigerated storage facilities, and below-ground building segments. In addition, EPS geofoam can be used by engineers, architects, and builders to develop crucial geosynthetic functionality and select the best product combinations to achieve project goals. EPS geofoam offers new solutions to a variety of problems, including seismic shock protection and noise and vibration dampening due to its exceptional strength and flexibility. Hence, increasing application areas is leading to a rise in demand for geofoam, which is in turn, driving revenue growth of the market.

A Global Geofoam Market Research Report from Emergen Research has been formulated by analyzing key business details and an extensive geographic spread of the Geofoam industry, encompassing key business details and extensive geographical coverage. In addition to providing crucial statistical data about the Geofoam market, this study covers qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Geofoam market. In addition to historical data from 2017 to 2018, the research study provides an accurate forecast until 2030 for the Geofoam market. A comprehensive analysis of established and emerging players in the market is summarized in the report. The report also covers the business overview, the product portfolio, and the strategic alliances and expansion strategies of the companies.

Key Geofoam Market participants include Carlisle, Amvic Inc., Atlas Roofing Corporation, Insulation Company of America, LLC, Foam Products Corporation, Jablite, ThermaFoam, LLC., Expol, Pacific Allied Products, Ltd., and Airfoam.

Get free copy of the Geofoam Market report 2022 : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1377

Due to movement restrictions and lockdowns due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the growth of the Geofoam industry is expected to be negatively affected. In addition to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on numerous global markets, the Geofoam industry is expected to feel the effect as well. The slowdown in economic growth and dynamic changes in demand will further affect industry growth. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Geofoam industry.

Key inclusions of the Geofoam Market report:

COVID-19 effects on growth figures.

Statistical analysis pertaining to market size, sales volume, and overall industry revenue.

Organized mentions of major market trends.

Growth opportunities.

Figures showcasing market growth rate.

Advantages and disadvantages of direct and indirect sales channels.

Insights regarding traders, distributors, and dealers present in the industry.

Key Benefits of the Report :

This study presents the analytical depiction of the Geofoam Market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the Geofoam Market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the growth scenario of the Geofoam Market .

The report provides a detailed Geofoam Market analysis based on competitive intensity and the competition that will take shape in coming years.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/geofoam-market

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

The expanded polystyrene geofoam segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to its multi-functionality, wide-ranging applications for construction on soft ground, superior strength, flexibility, and low cost. Expanded Polystyrene has provided solutions for numerous paving-related civil engineering difficulties. Pavements can now be built over underground utilities, low bearing capacity subgrade soils (such peats and clays), in harsh winter climates, and in other conditions owing to usage of EPS geofoam. This material has a wide range of paving uses such as safeguarding of underground systems, utilization of EPS geofoam as a thermal insulator, vibration dampener, and light fill.

The road & highway segment is expected to account for a large revenue share over the forecast period. Since 1970s, EPS Geofoam has been widely employed in construction of roads and highways all over the globe. Road construction can now be completed more faster and easily and with more stability due to use of lightweight fill materials such as EPS geofoam blocks. Typically, blocks are stacked to proper elevation, covered in a geomembrane, and then covered with concrete or asphalt. Builders and architects can modify their project more rapidly and affordably with geofoam road construction in response to site conditions, as these are very flexible and straightforward substance. EPS geofoam should be the first choice if they have a tight project delivery schedule.

Emergen Research has segmented the global geofoam market based on type, end-use, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Expanded Polystyrene Geofoam

Extruded Polystyrene Geofoam

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Road & Highway Construction

Building & Infrastructure

Airport Runway & Taxiways

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Structure Foundation

Embankments

Slope Stabilization

Insulation

Retaining Structures

Others

!!! Limited Time DISCOUNT Available!!! Get Your Copy at Discounted Price@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1377

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Questions Answered in the Geofoam Market Research Report:

Who are the leading market players active in the Geofoam Market ?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What are the current trends that would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the Geofoam Market ?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Buy now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1377

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a Market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer Market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.