House of Dappierre Launches Exclusive Fashion House with Limited Edition Pieces

SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The mastermind behind House of Dappierre is pleased to announce the official launch of his exclusive fashion house with luxurious limited-edition pieces.Founded by fashion mogul, Jonathan TA Ellison, the House of Dappierre is a black-owned fashion house that provides a small amount of fashion enthusiasts with luxury conversation pieces. The brands’s goal is to provide exclusivity and access to the fashion mind of a metrosexual African American male through pristine and out-of-the-box flavor and style.Today, the House of Dappierre is officially announcing its brand to the public with the launch of its first two products – the Black Collection Travel Backpack and the Honorable Pocket Squares . Each of these remarkably refined products are hand-picked, hand-sketched, and handmade from ideas in Ellison’s brilliant fashion and engineering mind.“I firmly believe you can be successful, fashionable, professional, and still enjoy the culture,” Ellison says. “As one of my inspirations, Iris Apfel says, ‘Being stylish and being fashionable are two entirely different things. You can easily buy your way into being fashionable. Style, I think, is in your DNA. It implies originality and courage. And the worst that can happen when you take a risk is that you fail, and you don't die from that.’ This quote means so much to me and it speaks to who I am as a designer and fashion influencer. I believe the House of Dappierre brings this quote to life and it spurs my creativity.”Currently, the House of Dappierre is releasing, and will continue to release, products from the fashionable mind of its creator. All releases moving forward will provide luxury conversation pieces that will make the best of collectors possess the fashion time capsule of his mind.For more information about House of Dappierre, or to order one of the brand’s exclusive, limited quantity launch pieces, please visit https://houseofdappierre.com About House of DappierreEstablished in 2020, House of Dappierre is a relatively new, yet highly influential, fashion brand founded by Jonathan TA Ellison - an engineer, fashion influencer, and dapper gentleman from his very core. The brand’s mission is to bring a unisex and posh fashion experience to all who wear its coveted pieces.