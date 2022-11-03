David Pullar invites readers to a serving of "Stewed Balloons and Custard"
Quirky Scottish Family Comedy Unfolds in Heartwarming MemoirUNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author David Pullar invites his readers to return to Dundee in the 1970s to meet his family, see the hijinks he had during his youth, and have a barrel of laughs. This is a hearty serving of "Stewed Balloons and Custard" that depicts the Scotland of yesteryear and life during that time.
This memoir takes readers on a trip down memory lane, depicting the quirky life of a young lad as he grows up in Dundee. In the pages of Pullar's tale, readers will catch a glimpse of how life was back in 1970s Dundee, as well as the family traditions residents practiced back then. Comical and comforting, Pullar's story shows the dynamics of his family, the efforts of their parents who worked tirelessly and devotedly, and some of the interesting and unforgettable events that occurred in Pullar's youth and one fortnight in particular.
"Stewed Balloons and Custard" whetted his appetite for rating author's second book, "Strathmanor," that will tell the story of a shy young lad who ventures to a new town for a highly paid job. Here, the author depicts the experience of being away from home for the first time and how the lad handles his newfound wealth and freedom, becoming a new man and having fun chasing all the girls in town until!!!
As for the inspiration for his works, Pullar explains how he got the drive: "After being in the hospital for some time, I cast my mind back to when I was younger and healthy. After I had written it all down, others read it, enjoyed it, and encouraged me to publish it."
About the Author
David Pullar was raised in Dundee. He enjoys watching sports, especially football, and is an ardent fan of Dundee FC.
