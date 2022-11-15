Anna Delvey's Originals: Moving Beyond the Secret Art Sale
Queen of the Underground Art World is the art broker for access.SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Currently, interested persons can be assisted by Fine Art and Real Estate Broker Anna D. Smith in purchasing Originals or prints by Anna Delvey. These Works were created while in custody, and since her release, Originals are now available.
Beginning on November 1st, 2022, Anna D. Smith was one of the Art Brokers that was given 48 Hours of exclusive, early access to view and purchase Delvey's Originals before they came available to the public. This is a collection of 27 originals, ranging in price from $17,000-$25,000 USD. Several of the $25,000 Originals have been sold, but there still are Originals available including prints.
Known as the Queen of the Underground Art World, Silicon Valley, Fine Art and Real Estate Broker Anna D. Smith is the Silicon Valley's go to Art broker for Underground art. Underground art is loosely defined as Comic strips, Graphic novels, Digital art, which includes NFT's, Street art, Graffiti, Prison art, and any other visual art that doesn't have the support of the art establishment.
Smith helped to launch the Street art career of "the Billboard Banksy," California prison artist Donald "C-Note" Hooker, when she financed and curated two Artists' Billboards for C-Note in the fall and winter of 2021.
To learn more about Anna Delvey's Originals, and how Silicon Valley Fine Art and Real Estate Broker Anna D. Smith can help, see contact information below.
