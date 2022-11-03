Titanium Dioxide Market Will Expected to Boost USD 32.2 Billion in 2030 | CAGR of 5.4% - Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Market Increasing adoption of titanium dioxide in paints and coating and cosmetics industry is projected to stimulate market demand.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Titanium Dioxide Market is expected to reach USD 32.2 Billion in 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Owing to its bright whiteness, protective properties and UV absorbing nature, the product is largely used in the cosmetics industry. TiO2 is used as a coloring agent as well as for protection against UV rays. As a UV protection agent, the product is one of the key revenue generating application.

Increasing adoption of the product in the plastic industry is also a key factor stimulating industrial demand. The major areas where the product finds application includes packaging, construction including thermal cladding, rainwater and drainage, window profiles, heat reflective panels and water tanks. Titanium dioxide is used to brighten colors, increase the color strength and to opacify the otherwise transparent polymer materials.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Automotive Industry is projected to be among one of the fastest growing application of the Titanium Dioxide. Stringent automobile emission control norms worldwide and concerns regarding fuel efficiency have compelled manufacturers to take measures for reducing vehicle weight considerably, thereby propelling demand for lightweight vehicles. TiO2 is used for coating polycarbonate structures that are further utilized in the auto manufacturing process.

The European market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% in the coming years. Germany dominates the European titanium dioxide production market accounting for over 30 percent of the total European production.

Key participants include Tayca Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, The Chemours Company, Tronox Limited, Kronos Worldwide Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Cristal Global and Lomon Billions Group. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a US based company which produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Company's production is used to provide opacity, durability, tinting strength and brightness in industrial coatings, as well as coatings for commercial and residential interiors and exteriors, automobiles, aircraft, machines, appliances, traffic paint, and other particular purpose coatings.

Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Market Segmentation

Market segmentation based on Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Food Grade

Pigment Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Anatase Grade

Fiber Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Food industry

Personal Care/Cosmetics Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Paints & Coatings Industry

Others

Production Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Sulfate Process

Chloride Process

The global Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

