Move As One Launches Its Whole System Facilitation Training Course
The leading Minnesota based firm has just unveiled its whole system facilitation training course with an aim to create prospering relationshipsMINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Move As One, a leading Minnesota-based professional training and coaching company, has just announced the whole system facilitation training course. This program fills the gap between established organizational structures and new co-creative working methods for full-circle communications. This program aims to create a flourishing ecosystem where people can work together in an environment of trust, safety, and mutual respect.
This course provides you with proven, powerful transformation tools to strengthen, energize and focus individuals and groups. You will learn how to build a thriving ecosystem that supports your clients as they work through their life purpose-driven journey. This training program helps leaders develop more effective strategies for connecting with people in all situations—both individually and as part of an organization; navigate relationships with all types of stakeholders; improve communication skills; develop more powerful personal connections with colleagues or customers compared to those who are "just doing their job." The Facilitation 101 Program is an interactive learning experience designed for individuals who want to improve their skills in creating positive change within themselves or others around them.
It includes some basic techniques such as empathy-building exercises, group problem-solving techniques like brainstorming or decision-making exercises, etc., but also focuses on helping participants understand how they can use these various methods effectively when working together as part of a team environment - either inside or outside one's organization(s).
Through years of practice, observation and study, Julie Delene created this program. She has over twenty-five years of experience defining business strategies for significant organizations and entrepreneurs. Her clients include: Franciscan Healthcare, Gundersen Health System, Wells Fargo Wealth Management, Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church, Air America MN AM 950, Grow Biz International, Analysts International, Andersen Windows, and Vailplace Mental Health.
These organizations are all leaders in their respective industries and share a common goal—to be better than they were before they started working with Julie Delene! Many people have said that "moving as one" aligns insight with purpose while co-creating a new dance of interconnection, resulting in remarkably enhanced performance!
Move As One Founder Julie Delene said, "Learn how to move as one and build tremendous relationships with your team members. We're so glad to finally announce this program!"
Move As One offers a wide range of courses and workshops, which can be taken online or in person. The training course is designed to help individuals learn how to move their body as one and use it as an extension of their mind. The course teaches participants how they can use the power of thought to achieve everything they desire in life.
About Move As One:
Move As One has a broad clientele ranging from Fortune 500 organizations to entrepreneurs. They have been working with clients, helping them achieve their business goals by improving communication, managing conflict, and building trust.
