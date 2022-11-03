Functional Proteins Market is Set to Reach USD 17.76748 billion by 2027, Says The Insight Partners
The Insight Partner logo 2022
Increasing instance of chronic diseases coupled with rising awareness of consumers to drive market growth at CAGR of 7.2% during 2020–2027NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners recent study on the “Global Functional Proteins Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – Type (Hydrolysates, Concentrates, and Isolates), Source (Plant and Animal), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Application (Functional Foods, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Nutrition, and Others),” involves understanding the factors supporting the growth of the functional proteins market, estimating and forecasting the revenue and market share analysis, and spotting significant market players and their key developments.
The global functional proteins market was valued at US$ 10,297.91 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 17,767.48 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2020–2027.
Download sample PDF Copy of Functional Proteins Market study at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010704/
A few of the major key players operating in the global functional proteins market are AMCO Proteins; APC INC; FrieslandCampina; Abbott Nutrition; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Arla Foods Ingredients Group; Cargill, Incorporated; Glanbia plc; DSM; Real Dairy Australia Pty Ltd.; Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited; Kerry; and Saputo Ingredients.
In recent years, consumers are more inclined towards wellness, health, and nutrition content. Food industry is continuously introducing new products considering the consumer adoption of healthy lifestyle and consumers. Among functional food ingredients, protein is one of the significant ingredient which is natural found in range of animal and plant sources. Proteins plays various crucial functions in the body and are required for the structure, function, and regulation of the body’s tissues and organs. The awareness among the consumers regarding the benefits offered by functional proteins is contributing significantly to the market growth. Increasing disposable income of the consumers in emerging economies of regions, such as the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America, contributes to the market growth.
Functional proteins are a complex mixture of biologically active proteins, which supports and maintains normal immune function. Proteins plays various crucial functions in the body and are required for the structure, function, and regulation of the body’s tissues and organs. The awareness among the consumers regarding the benefits offered by functional proteins is contributing significantly to the market growth. Nowadays, the populace worldwide is inclined towards a healthy lifestyle and is spending considerably on nutritional products. Functional proteins help in lowering the blood pressure, which is major cause of heart attracts, strokes, and chronic kidney diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly half of adults in the U.S are estimated to have hypertension and are taking medication for hypertension. Such instances are assisting in the market growth.
Ask for exclusive Discount on Functional Proteins Market at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00010704/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10144
Furthermore, the obesity rates are escalating across the globe and obesity leads to various health issues such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, stroke, and certain types of cancer. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the prevalence of obesity in the U.S was 42.4% in 2017~2018. To overcome such issues, the populace is exploring new methods to stay fit and opt for healthy lifestyles. Such instances are estimated to increase the demand for foods enriched with functional proteins, aiding in the market expansion.
Based on form, the global functional proteins market is bifurcated into dry and liquid. The dry segment dominated the market in 2019. Dry protein concentrate is highly employed in nutritional supplements. Protein is an essential macronutrient that helps build muscle, repair tissue, and make enzymes & hormones. Protein powder can also aid weight loss and help consumers tone their muscles. Whey protein concentrates are basically used as ingredients in many food applications such as confectionery, snack foods, bakery products, yogurts, dips, desserts, meat products, ice cream, soups, pasta products, sauces, beverages, and processed cheese products.
Based on geography, the global functional proteins market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019, followed by North America.
In 2019, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global functional proteins market. Emerging countries in Asia Pacific region are witnessing an upsurge in the middle-class population and urbanization growth, which offers lucrative opportunities for the key market players in the market. The region contributes a substantial share in functional protein consumption due to rising population base coupled with increasing disposable income. The growth of the functional protein market in Asia Pacific is majorly fueled by the growing healthcare awareness and rising consumer interest toward nutritional and healthy diets. Moreover, the sales of infant formula with high amount of functional proteins is rising in Asia Pacific region. Working women population is increasing in Asia Pacific countries and many working mothers are preferring for healthy and convenient food options for their infants, which is also bolstering the market growth.
Interested in Purchasing Functional Proteins Market Report? Click here https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00010704/
Browse Related Report
Functional Foods Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type
https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/functional-food-market
Functional Beverages Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type
https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/functional-beverages-market
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food & beverage, Chemical and Materials, Semiconductors etc.
Contact Us:
Call: +1-646-491-9876
Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Sameer Joshi
The Insight Partners
+91 96661 11581
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn