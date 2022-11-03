Mindfulness Meditation Application Market to Exhibit 30.5% CAGR; Industry Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2028
According to a recent report published by TIP titled, “Mindfulness Meditation Application Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2029.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on "Mindfulness Meditation Application Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Operating System, End User, and Geography," the mindfulness meditation application market size is projected to grow from US$ 533.2 million in 2022 to US$ 2,633.4 million by 2028; the mindfulness meditation application market share is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.5% from 2022 to 2028. Mindfulness Meditation Market Report provides analysis of top players in all regions with industry size, growth, revenue, market insights, demand, trend, key statistics and industry forecasts to 2028. Mindfulness Meditation Market study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities.
Rising Smart Technologies Integration
Integrating technology into meditation makes it more human-centric, increasing the adoption rates and driving the market. There are several meditation techniques currently being developed and already in use. However, the mindfulness meditation application is the most popular technology among those who meditate. Applications can be downloaded to most smart devices such as phones, tablets, laptops, computers, and even TVs. Therefore, consumers can use meditation apps wherever they go, allowing users to meditate in a busy environment. Buddhify is a meditation and mindfulness application designed for diversity. It depends on the users and their specifications. For example, a user can tell the app what activity they are currently doing, and the app provides a suitable meditation session for the user based on their current environment. Technologies in the form of binaural beat music and sound charts make deep delta states more accessible. Perhaps one of the most beneficial properties that technology brings to meditation is its ability to help the user reach a meditative state faster.
North America accounted for a major share of the global mindfulness meditation application market in 2021 and is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. North America is one of the most significant regions for adopting and growing new technologies due to favorable government policies that boost innovation, a substantial industrial base, and high purchasing power. COVID-19 has had a significant impact on North America due to a high number of immigrants traveling through the region, the lack of an initial stage lockdown in the region, and the presence of a large number of virus carriers in the region at the same time, spreading the disease rapidly. The US, Canada, and Mexico had a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 infected patients. The pandemic also impacted the healthcare education sector, which later stood at recovery owing to the growing influence of social distancing measures and appropriate communication infrastructure.
The Segments and Sub-Section of Mindfulness Meditation Application Market are shown below
Some of the Major Players Operating in the Mindfulness Meditation Application Market are:
Breethe; House of Deeprelax; Headspace; Inner Explorer, Inc; Meditation Moments; Mindfulness Everywhere Ltd.; Simple Habit, Inc.; Smiling Mind; Ten Percent Happier; and The Mindfulness App are among the leading players profiled in the mindfulness meditation application market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the mindfulness meditation application market and its ecosystem.
Key Developments
In 2020, Breethe, a global meditation and mental wellness app, announced that it collaborated with WW International, Inc.—a human-centric technology company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program—to promote the importance of stress management and mindset in building healthy, sustainable habits.
In 2020, the Simple Habit meditation app launched "Better Together," a mental health awareness initiative to help people connect through the COVID-19 crisis.
Key Questions and Answers:
What is the estimated global market size for the mindfulness meditation application market in 2021?
The global mindfulness meditation application market was valued at US$ 421.4 Mn in 2021.
What are the driving factors impacting the global mindfulness meditation application market?
Few of the key driving factors impacting the mindfulness meditation application market are growing awareness about meditation and rising smart technologies integration among others.
What is the future trend of the mindfulness meditation application market?
One of the key future trend impacting the mindfulness meditation application market is increasing focus on personalization.
Which are the key players holding the major market share of mindfulness meditation application market?
The key players holding the major market share of mindfulness meditation application are Breethe; House of Deeprelax; Headspace; Inner Explorer, Inc; Meditation Moments; Mindfulness Everywhere Ltd.; Simple Habit, Inc.; Smiling Mind; Ten Percent Happier; and The Mindfulness App
Which is the fastest growing regional market?
North America is the fastest-growing regional market in the global mindfulness meditation application market during the forecast period.
Which countries are registering a high growth rate during the forecast period?
US, UK, India, South Africa, and Brazil are the countries are registering a high growth rate during the forecast period.
What will be the global market size for the mindfulness meditation application market by 2028?
The global mindfulness meditation application market size is projected to reach US$ 2,633.4 Mn by 2028.
What is the incremental growth of the mindfulness meditation application market during the forecast period?
The incremental growth of the mindfulness meditation application market during the forecast period is US$ 421.4 million with a CAGR of 30.5% during 2022-2028.
