Prakash Shah joins Nsight, Inc. as Global Delivery Head enabling successful Digital Transformations
Strengthening its leadership is critical to support Nsight's unprecedented growth and deepening its capabilities in next-gen technologies.
I am thrilled to have Prakash join Nsight to bolster our ability to deliver cutting-edge services, outstanding customer experience, and digital solutions.”SANTA CLARA, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prakash Shah has joined Nsight, Inc’s Executive team as the Global Delivery Head. At Nsight, he will be responsible for delivery excellence and ensuring customer success in digital transformation engagements. He will focus on high-quality delivery and accelerated growth of business applications in his role.
— Anudeep Bhatia, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nsight, Inc.
Prakash is a senior technology leader with over three decades of experience in various roles with a proven track record of delivering expertise and helping organizations navigate the shift to digital technologies. He has worked with NTT Data and Siemens with experience managing an extensive portfolio of accounts in various industries, including manufacturing, pharma, chemicals, hi-tech, financials, wholesale, and retail. As a learned professional, Prakash has extensive experience in IT Management and ERP applications consulting.
“I am thrilled to have Prakash join Nsight to bolster our ability to deliver cutting-edge services, outstanding customer experience, and digital solutions. The move reinforces our commitment to enhance business outcomes for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation journey.”, said Anudeep Bhatia, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nsight, Inc.
“I am glad to welcome Prakash onboard and leverage his rich experience. It will help us enhance customer loyalty, retain customers, and amp up the long-term customer-focused experience.”, said Rakesh Jangid, Senior Vice President, Sales.
Recently recognized as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies, Nsight made it to the Inc 5000 2022 list. Despite the pandemic, the company experienced rapid growth, and in addition to North America, Canada, Costa Rica, and India, it expanded its Center of Excellence (CoE) in Turkey.
Prakash Shah shared, “Ecstatic to lead delivery excellence, I look forward to supporting Nsight's customers on their digital transformation journey. I am excited to play the role of a change management evangelist and nurture their growth and success.”
About Nsight, Inc.
Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, Nsight helps organizations orchestrate their digital transformation around business solutions in Customer Experience, User Experience, ERP, Analytics, Infrastructure, Big Data, and Robotics Process Automation. Our strong partnerships with SAP, NetSuite, Oracle, AWS, Salesforce, and Microsoft help us stay up to speed with the most recent innovations and technologies and provide a broad spectrum of system integration services.
For more info about Nsight, please visit the website: https://www.nsight-inc.com.
For more info about Nsight, please visit the website: https://www.nsight-inc.com, Email: marketing@nsight-inc.com.
Jaipal Charan
Nsight, Inc
+1 408-560-7721
jcharan@nsight-inc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other