Power Electronics Market Growth Trends Analysis by 2030 | Emergen Research

Rapid advancements in power management technology is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 37.40 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trends –Rising demand for wide bandgap materials such as Gallium Nitride (GaN) and others ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global power electronics market size reached USD 37.40 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and rapid penetration of Fifth Generation (5G) are key factors driving market revenue growth. In addition, market companies are investing for assessing durability and quality of electronic devices, which also poses significant growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Power electronics materials, such as gallium nitride, silicon carbide, and others, are primarily in high demand due to their capability in achieving efficient power conversion. In the automotive industry, power electronics is application of solid-state electronics for conversion and control of electric power.

The report addresses the following key points:

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Power Electronics market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the Power Electronics market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Some major companies in the global market report include Infineon Technologies AG, Onsemi, STMicroelectronics, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Toshiba Corporation.

The research study sheds light on the key growth opportunities and market trends along with other vital market dynamics, including the drivers and restraints on the industry growth. With this report, the prospective buyers can be sure to become capable of adapting to the changes in the Power Electronics industry.

The study has been conducted on the basis of inputs from the industry leaders. Thus, a conscious effort to dive deep and unearth hard to find information pertaining to the growing market landscape and growth prospects over the next few years is clearly visible in the study. The market intelligence report further comprises of discussions about the major vendors operating in the Power Electronics space

Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global power electronics market based on device type, material, application, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Power Discrete

Power Module

Power IC

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Silicon

Silicon Carbide (SiC)

Gallium Nitride

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Power Management

Drives

Rail Traction

Transportation

Renewables

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Power Electronics market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyses the spread of the Power Electronics market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Overview of the Power Electronics Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional Power Electronics share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

