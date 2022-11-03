EARN CRO ON THE GO, CROLON MARS RELEASES THE FIRST PLAY TO EARN GAME WHICH ALLOWS USERS TO EARN THE CRONOS TOKEN

Crolon Mars Logo The Cronos Blockchain Play to Earn

Crolon Mars officially release their Mars Racer Play to Earn game, allowing people on the Cronos chain to earn free tokens!

LONDON, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Crypto.com Blockchain is fairly new and still in its early growth stages, with its native "CRO" reaching nearly 1$ at its previous highs. The token is currently at ~10 cents and presents a great investment opportunity for those who see a great ecosystem and company, with a strong governance token.

This is where Crolon Mars decided to call home, with their launch around 4 months ago. It was a muted launch due to market conditions, with volume almost the "Holy grail" at the moment. It was a smooth journey for the Crolon team though, getting straight to work on the conceptualization and build of their Play to Earn offer.

The Mars Racer game itself is an addictive one, with Lap times becoming competitive and the tracks requiring a fair amount of skill and precision to navigate. It's a game that has already garnered fans from across the globe and it's easy to see just why.

The game is a first on the Cronos Chain. Users can earn free CRO tokens, just by competing in races and collecting coins in the process. It's something that we've seen on other chains, much like ETH & BNB, but a real first for CRO. We've seen the impact that these games have had in the past, with users flocking to these projects to participate in growing their Crypto balance.

These games are especially popular in countries where gaming and rewards can be used to support families and improve lives. It's a great thing that projects like Crolon Mars are effectively improving people's lives, all through the use of an addictive game. They are not stopping there though, with their Mars Metaverse already in progress. They already have a playable city on their website, with buildings, a games room, a space station and other inventions.

This is a project that I believe that it's very easy for Cronos to get behind. They offer Accelerators & Startup programs to help build their ecosystem, and I see Crolon Mars as a project that is doing just that!

I caught up with their owner, Ian Cawrey for an update on what's to come in the next few months from the Crolon Team.

"With the release of our Play 2 Earn game, we've also announced a working relationship with Chainlink, in which we make use of their oracles and technology to support our game. This is just the start though, with the Metaverse also looking to utilize their technology, for a seamless experience"

