Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Treatment Market to Hit USD 4,600.30 million by 2028
IBS Treatment Market growth is driven by increasing prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome diseases and increasing research & development activities.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest study on “Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Product, and Distribution Channel,” the market was valued at US$ 2,153.89 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 4,600.30 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.
Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a common disorder that affects the abdominal organ, large intestine. It is also known as spastic colon, mucous colitis, irritable colon, and spastic colitis. The condition is much different than inflammatory bowel disease.
The irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) treatment market majorly consists of the players such as Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AbbVie., Sebela Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Alfasigma S.p.A., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca, Synthetic Biologics, Inc., Bausch + Lomb Incorporated and Lannett Company Inc amongst others.
Linaclotide Segment to Lead Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Treatment Market During 2021–2028
The healthcare sector witnessed SARS, H1N1, and other outbreaks in the past a few years. However, the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak has intensified due to its mode of transmission. North America has been witnessing an exponentially growing number of COVID-19 confirmed cases since its outbreak. The outbreak led to a chaotic situation in the medical industry across North American countries, leading to a dramatic rise in the demand for alternative medicines. The governments of various countries have been distributing the Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) treatment medicines due to the rising COVID-19 cases. For instance, the Cuban government distributed homeopathic remedy PrevengHo-Vir to the geriatric and other vulnerable population. Therefore, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) treatment market is experiencing a positive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic owing to the rising demand for immunity booster medications.
Based on product, the irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) treatment market is segmented into rifaximin, eluxadoline, lubiprostone, linaclotide, and others. The linaclotide segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. Also, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The market growth for this segment is attributed to the key factors such as the increasing manufacturing of generic version of linaclotide and rising market consolidation for developing and commercializing linaclotide to treat IBS.
The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) treatment market.
