How Document Approval Automation Helps Increase Profits
If every minute saved is a dollar added to your profits, then an automated document approval system is more like a blank cheque.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Why should you automate document approvals?
“Before we answer that question, let’s take a test. Go to your work inbox or group right now and count the number of unanswered approval requests - messages or emails that require a basic ‘approved’ or ‘please try again’ kinda reply on them. Too many? That’s exactly why you need document approval automation” says Shiraz Ahmed, CEO of GLOBODOX document management system. These small but important approval processes form an integral part of any organisation, and are encountered at every level - you can be an executive asking your superior to approve a marketing plan, or a CEO requesting the board for a meeting. And when these tasks are left unanswered or unfulfilled, the employees & the company lose a lot of valuable time - time that could have been utilised to finish pending tasks & improving productivity.
What is document approval automation?
Document approval automation is the process of automating & centralizing information approval or rejection requests across a team or organisation. With document approval automation you create a central communication channel for all your document & information approval needs, to reduce chances of delays & to ensure that all parties involved are in the communication loop.
Think about it like a flowchart. A flowchart begins with a condition. If the condition is satisfied, the flowchart moves in one direction, and if it isn’t it either moves in another direction, or moves back. The same principle is applied to document approval automation.
Let’s say you want to automate your invoice approval process - more precisely, you want all your invoices below $1000 to be approved & signed by the Accounts Manager. Firstly, you will need a good document management system with automation that allows you to automate your workflow processes. You will start by creating a workflow design with the conditions:
‘Check If Invoice’
☑️ Amount <= $1000
Send For
☑️ Approval by Accounts Manager
If ‘Approval = Yes’
☑️ Add Signature & Forward
If ‘Approval If = No’
☑️ Return to Sender
The software will follow your conditions, and if those conditions are met, it will send the invoice for approval , add a digital signature & transfer it onto the next step.
Some key benefits of automating document approvals:
Centralized communication: Create a single channel of communication for all your approval requests like purchase orders, equipment requests, knowledgebase articles, change requests, service requests, meeting requests, document requests, and much more.
Customised workflow design: Design your own single-step or multi-step approval workflows to suit your business’s needs. Also, change & modify workflow design based on changes in the process or team, whenever you want.
Easy access to approvers: Share unlimited approval notifications via email with your approvers, even if they don’t have access to your document management software.
Be more productive: An automated workflow saves the company a lot of time & money, and also increases transparency, accessibility & productivity.
About GLOBODOX
GLOBODOX document management software (DMS) has been a widely recognized name in the document management space for more than 22 years. GLOBODOX provides both on-premise & cloud based document management solutions, and is one of the pioneers of the workflow or process automation industry. GLOBODOX workflow automation feature allows users to create custom workflow designs, monitor & reassign workflow tasks, automatically stamp & publish approved documents, share approval requests via email or in-app notifications, change metadata value based on the workflow actions, and much more. GLOBODOX also provides other essential document management features like metadata based search, built-in scanning & printing, versioning, indexing, sharing control, encryption, and a 30-day free trial to every new user.
