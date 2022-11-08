AI-based clinical trial solutions for patient matching market to reach over USD 2.15 billion by the year 2030

Global AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions for Patient Matching Market info Global AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions for Patient Matching Market seg

NEW JERSEY, SATTE NJ, USA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions for The Patient Matching Market by Therapeutic Applications (Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases Or Condition, Metabolic Diseases, Infectious Diseases, And Others) And Application (Pharmaceutical Companies, Academia, And Others)- Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue And Forecast To 2030."

The global AI-based clinical trial solutions for patient matching market are estimated to reach over USD 2.15 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.27% during the forecast period.

Clinical trial eligibility requirements and patient health records can be compared with recruiting clinical trial studies using AI-based solutions and systems. Natural language processing (NLP) algorithms are a component of AI-based solutions that increase the rate of patient enrollment and clinical study matching. The market is expanding favorably due to the rising number of startups offering services for AI-based patient recruitment targeted at life science enterprises for their clinical studies. One of the main drivers of the expansion of AI-based clinical trial solutions for the patient-matching market is that many pharmaceutical companies must invest a sizable sum in developing new drugs to increase the size of their product pipelines. The use of AI-powered solutions in managing and performing AI-based clinical trial solutions for patient matching is largely to blame for the market's expansion. These solutions can help shorten the clinical trial cycle's length, lowering costs and improving efficiency while increasing productivity. Pharma and biotech companies are adopting AI-based platforms and solutions to support their clinical research investigations. Businesses are adopting these technologies to improve patient recruitment, identification, engagement, and real-time monitoring. One of the main drivers of the expansion of AI-based clinical trial solutions for the patient-matching market is that many pharmaceutical companies must invest a sizable sum in developing new drugs to increase the size of their product pipelines. Government efforts to encourage the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the healthcare sector are growing, and this, together with increased consumer awareness of AI-based technology, is helping to drive the market's expansion.

Prominent Players in the AI-Based Clinical Trial Solutions for Patient Matching Market:

• Unlearn.AI, Inc.

• Antidote Technologies, Inc.

• Deep6.ai

• Mendel.ai

• Aris Global

• Deep Lens AI

• AmerisourceBergen Corporation

• Konaks

• Microsoft Corporation

• GNS Healthcare

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The market is expanding due to increasing efforts by public and commercial organizations to facilitate the use of AI-powered technological solutions in clinical trial investigations. One of the major drivers of the expansion of AI-based clinical trial solutions for the patient-matching market is that many pharmaceutical companies must invest a sizable sum in developing new drugs to increase the size of their product pipelines. Many medicine manufacturers must invest a substantial amount in developing medicines to expand their product pipelines as many big vendors go off-patent, which is one of the major factors for the growth of AI-based clinical trial solutions for the patient matching market.

Challenges:

The market may be hampered in the upcoming years by dangers relating to data privacy. The enormous databases of trial-related data must be kept private and secret for AI-based solutions to be adopted. The supply of materials and the high cost of AI-based clinical trial solutions for patient matching are two aspects that are anticipated to impede the market's overall growth in the upcoming years. Inadequate product knowledge in emerging nations is the primary problem, which is expected to slow the market's expansion for AI-based clinical trial solutions for patient matching.

Regional Trends:

The North America AI-based clinical trial solutions for the patient matching market are expected to register a major market share in revenue and are projected to grow at a high CAGR soon. The market's expansion may be partly attributable to the existence of important companies in the area and an increase in the number of entrepreneurs using AI. Additionally, the region has many published clinical studies, which benefits the industry.

The Asia Pacific regional market is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Due to advancing clinical technologies based on AI and encouraging government initiatives to use AI, the region's expanding number of clinical studies is also benefiting the business.

Recent Developments:

• In January 2022-Hematology-Oncology Associates of Central New York and Deep Lens entered cooperation that will concentrate on expanding the clinical trial program of the medical trial program. By pre-screening all patients, the VIPER by Deep Lens will be used to categorize the patients who are qualified for AI-based clinical trial solutions for patient matching.

• In June 2022 -Survivor Net introduced an AI-based clinical trial locator that links patients in need with ground-breaking cancer research.

Segmentation of AI-Based Clinical Trial Solutions for Patient Matching Market-

By Therapeutic Application

• Oncology

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Neurological Diseases or Conditions

• Metabolic Diseases

• Infectious Diseases

• Others

By End-use

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Academia

• Others

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Southeast Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

