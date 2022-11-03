Biobanking Sample Market Size to Grow by USD 27.5 Bn | Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis & Dynamics

Biobanking Sample Market

The global biobanking market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.7% from 2019 to 2025, reaching a value of USD 27.5 billion by 2025.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A biobank is a collection of biospecimens that are typically amassed for the purpose of biomedical research. The term “biobank” was first coined in the early 1990s, and since then, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of biobanks worldwide. There are now more than 5,000 biobanks, with the largest ones containing millions of biosamples. These samples can be used to study a variety of diseases and medical conditions. Biobanks play an important role in advancing medical science and improving public health.

The benefits of biobanking

1. Biobanking refers to the collection and storage of biological samples for future use.

2. Biobanks play an important role in medical research by providing access to tissue and fluid samples that can be used to study the causes and progression of the disease.

3. Biobanks also provide a valuable resource for population studies that can help identify risk factors for disease and guide public health policy.

4. The benefits of biobanking have been widely recognized, and biobanks are now being established around the world to support medical research and improve public health.

The challenges of biobanking

There are many challenges faced when it comes to biobanking, which is the collection and storage of biomaterials for use in research. One challenge is ensuring that the biomaterials are of high quality and properly characterized. Another challenge is ensuring that the biosamples are stored under optimal conditions so that they remain viable for use in research. Additionally, there is a challenge in making sure that the data associated with the biosamples is accurate and up-to-date.

Growth factors of the Biobanking sample market:

The market's growth factors include an increase in research and development, lower costs of sample collection & transportation, and a rise in biomedical R&D. This market is driven in part by the optimistic outlook for regenerative medical. The ability of biobanks to supply reliable biological samples from human patients for clinical trials in a variety of therapeutic areas, such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus (TII), autoimmune disorders, has led to a huge growth in the global industry.

Some of the companies that are profiled in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

Qiagen N.V. (Germany)

Hamilton Company (U.S.)

Brooks Automation (U.S.)

TTP Labtech Ltd (U.K.)

VWR Corporation (U.S.)

Promega Corporation (U.S.)

Worthington Industries [(Taylor Wharton U.S.)]

Chart Industries (U.S.)

Becton

Dickinson and Company (U.S.)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Micronic (Netherlands)

LVL Technologies GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co. Ltd (Japan)

Greiner Bio One [Greiner Holding AG Austria)]

Biokryo GmbH (Germany)

Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:

- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

- A neutral perspective on the market performance

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

- In-depth analysis of the Biobanking Sample Market

Key Market Segments

Type

Blood Products

Human Tissues

Nucleic Acids

Cell Lines

Biological Fluids

Human Waste Products

Application

Regenerative Medicine

Life Science Research

Clinical Research

The following regions and respective countries data is covered by the scope Biobanking Sample market research report: (In case you wish to acquire region specific or any country-specific data then please contact us)

North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK , France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South East Asia and Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Nigeria, UAE and Rest of MEA)

FAQs or How Report will help you and the inclusions

1. How big is the Biobanking Sample market?

2. What is Biobanking Sample market size/share and growth rate?

3. Which segment accounted for the largest Biobanking Sample market share?

4. Who are the key players in the Biobanking Sample market?

5. What are the factors driving the Biobanking Sample market?

6. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the Biobanking Sample market?

7. How has the Biobanking Sample market performed so far and how will it perform in the following years?

8. What are the parameters used to analyze market position?

The future of biobanking

Biobanking, or the collection and storage of biological samples for future research, has become an essential tool in medical and scientific advancement. As our understanding of the human genome expands, so too does the potential for biobanking to provide insights into disease risk and treatment.

Looking ahead, it is clear that biobanking will continue to play a vital role in improving our health and well-being. With new technologies emerging all the time, we are only just beginning to scratch the surface of what biobanking can do for us. For example, recent advances in DNA sequencing have made it possible to create much more detailed maps of an individual’s genetic makeup. This information can then be used to tailor treatments to individual patients, increasing the chances of success while minimizing side effects.

