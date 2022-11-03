An Ultimate Guide to Reverse Vending Machine Market Expected to Reach $0.73 Billion by 2030, Says AMR

Reverse Vending Machine Industry Analysis

Rise in environmental awareness has significantly fuels the demand for reverse vending machines for effective waste management, fuels the market growth.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This research report will give you deep insights about the reverse vending machine market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

the global reverse vending machine market has witnessed significant growth in the past decade, owing to rise in amount of waste generated, rise in environmental awareness among population. In addition, government regulations towards illegal dumping drives the market growth. However, fluctuation in raw material prices is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.

global reverse vending machine market size was valued at $0.37 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $0.73 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Reverse vending machine also called as automated recycling machine. Reverse vending machine can be used by consumers to return their empty food containers and drink containers and receive rewards such as cash or refund. Reverse vending machine offers an alternative way to recycle bottled containers in convenient and efficient manner. It is used in various places such as shopping complexes, airports, municipal, and metro stations.

The state-of-the-art research on reverse vending machine market, which is a detailed analysis of business space inclusive of the current market trends, competitive background, and size of the market. Encircling one or more parameters among analysis of the product, application potential, and global and regional growth strategies.

Increase in disposable income of individuals, which in turn, rise in spending on food and beverages, which is expected to rise in demand for more reverse vending machine for waste collection effectively, which fuels the growth of the global reverse vending machine. For instance, the disposable income of South African population grew by 5.7% from 4th quarter (September-December) 2018 to 4th quarter (September-December) 2020.

The report, finally, offers the analysis of the top 10 companies and a fair estimation of their reverse vending machine market share. The report takes in their company profiles coupled with an inclusive information on their market share, company description, key developments, and financial breakdown. Moreover, the company profile sections include the data about the enterprise’s products and services.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 & 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

BY PRODUCT TYPE

• Non-refillable

• Refillable

• Multifunctional

BY CAPACITY

• Less Than 200 Cans

• 200-600 Cans

• More Than 600 Cans

BY END USER

• Supermarkets

• Communities

• Utilities

Key players Sielaff GmbH & CO KG, Ake Environmental Technologies, Envipco Holding N.V., Endlos Innovations Private Limited, Tomra Sorting GmbH, Diebold Nixdorf, RVM Systems, Aco Recycling, Kansmacker Mfg, and Teraoka Seiko Co Ltd.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• By capacity, more than 600 cans segment registered highest growth in the global reverse vending machine market share in 2020.

• By end user, supermarkets segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2020, and communities segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

• In depth, the global reverse vending machine market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for key segments between 2020 and 2030.

